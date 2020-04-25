Coronavirus in Wales: First day of tougher lockdown rules

Four cemeteries in Cardiff are to reopen to the public from today.

The council said new teams had been deployed to "ensure social distancing is maintained and the spaces are not used inappropriately".

Malachy O'Donnell, 73, who lost his wife, Lynette, after a very short illness six years ago, told BBC Wales it was "really important" he was allowed to visit her grave.

The city cemeteries reopening are Western in Ely, where Mr O'Donnell's wife is buried, Cathays, Thornhill and Pantmawr.

Several other local authorities have closed their cemeteries.