Coronavirus in Wales: Tighter restrictions from weekend

Comic Relief and Children In Need joined forces last night on BBC One for a Big Night In. Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and the Little Britain duo also took part - as did the Duke of Cambridge, who appeared in a surprise sketch with Stephen Fry. The money will go to causes that support vulnerable people around the UK whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of £27.4m was raised during the three-hour show, with the UK government promising to double that total.
Big Night In raises £27m
Furloughing 'will leave us £500 a month worse off'
Huw Vaughan, who works at the opencast mine in Rhigos, Rhondda Cynon Taff, is one of those workers who have been furloughed.
His wife Kayleigh said he was bringing home £500 less a month since being placed on the scheme.
She has also found it more expensive having her two daughters home from school, with their food bill tripling.
"We are not driving to work so we are saving on fuel and things, but that money is certainly not being saved it is going into the food pile," she said.
Furloughed workers to receive first pay packet
Thousands of workers across the country will be receiving their first pay packets since the coronavirus lockdown started on Friday.
Many people have been laid off and claimed universal credit, but many more have been furloughed - sent home on 80% pay.
The Office of National Statistics said 27% of workers had been put on the scheme.
Only 1% of 6,000 businesses which were surveyed said they made any redundancies between lockdown beginning in March and 5 April.
Care home sees 15 deaths in a month
A nursing home has seen the "catastrophic" death of 15 residents in a month, its manager has said.
Fourteen of the 73 elderly residents at Tregwilym Lodge, Rogerstone, Newport had symptoms of Covid-19, but none of them were tested.
The home's general manager, Karen Healey, said one or two residents out would be expected to die in a typical month.
She said: "The profound loss and the numbers we've been dealing with - and the families - has been absolutely unbelievable.
"We've never seen anything like it where we've lost so many so quickly."
The Welsh Government said its policy was now to test all care home residents with coronavirus symptoms.
Lockdown rules tightened over second homes
Some lockdown rules in Wales are being made stricter to "address challenges being faced in parts of the country", the first minister has said.
Updated regulations, announced by Mark Drakeford, make it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live.
The changes are intended to clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising outside their local area.
Separately, Mr Drakeford will announce a framework later for exiting lockdown.
The new rules, which will come into force on Saturday, also include extending social-distancing rules to hospital, school and prison canteens.
However, businesses offering a "click and collect" service will be allowed to reopen as long as they observe social distancing rules.
