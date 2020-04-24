Coronavirus in Wales: Tighter restrictions from weekend

Comic Relief and Children In Need joined forces last night on BBC One for a Big Night In.

Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and the Little Britain duo also took part - as did the Duke of Cambridge, who appeared in a surprise sketch with Stephen Fry.

The money will go to causes that support vulnerable people around the UK whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of £27.4m was raised during the three-hour show, with the UK government promising to double that total.