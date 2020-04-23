Coronavirus in Wales: Student nurses must work or pause studies

With many children not attending school or childcare, there are concerns children's safety could be at risk due to warning signs of abuse or issues at home not being spotted.

Councils across Wales are reporting a drop in the number of referrals to children's services.

In Gwynedd alone, there has been a 50% drop in demand for services, including safeguarding referrals, compared to last year.

Children's commissioner Dr Sally Holland said schools and nurseries were making efforts to keep in touch with children, but warning signs may not be being seen, while parents who need support may not be reaching out for help.

“We know that our nurseries and our schools react as a bit of a safety net for our children," she said.

"They're seen there every day, they tend to have good relationships with staff in schools, nurseries and colleges, and that's where often concerns are dealt with - within the school or they may refer to other services for extra support for those children."

Dr Holland said communities needed to now take on the role of supporting families, and raising concerns if they were worried about a child's safety.

"I really hate the thought of a child being at risk or in danger at the moment, and really having no one to reach out to," she said.