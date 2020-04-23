Coronavirus in Wales: Student nurses must work or pause studies

With many children not attending school or childcare, there are
Fears over at risk children as schools closed
With many children not attending school or childcare, there are concerns children's safety could be at risk due to warning signs of abuse or issues at home not being spotted.
Councils across Wales are reporting a drop in the number of referrals to children's services.
In Gwynedd alone, there has been a 50% drop in demand for services, including safeguarding referrals, compared to last year.
Children's commissioner Dr Sally Holland said schools and nurseries were making efforts to keep in touch with children, but warning signs may not be being seen, while parents who need support may not be reaching out for help.
“We know that our nurseries and our schools react as a bit of a safety net for our children," she said.
"They're seen there every day, they tend to have good relationships with staff in schools, nurseries and colleges, and that's where often concerns are dealt with - within the school or they may refer to other services for extra support for those children."
Dr Holland said communities needed to now take on the role of supporting families, and raising concerns if they were worried about a child's safety.
"I really hate the thought of a child being at risk or in danger at the moment, and really having no one to reach out to," she said.
Marking the Muslim holy month will be "different" this year in the midst of a pandemic, community leaders have said.
Ramadan, which starts this week, is usually a time marked by fasting, communal worship and meals.
But as the lockdown continues, and mosques remain closed, community leaders across Wales are finding new ways of doing things.
From live streaming of the Koran and virtual meals, the community is still getting together while at home.
"There will not be the evening meals together and there will not be congregational prayers," said Ahmed Ali, Imam at the al-Ikhlar centre in Adamsdown, Cardiff.
"We are encouraging our congregation to stay at home and to enjoy Ramadan alongside their family members," he said.
"Although we can't pray together virtually we are looking into live streaming recitation of the Koran and some are talking about having a virtual Iftar to make the most of the coming month."
Doctors are warning that children could develop potentially life-threatening infections as parents avoid hospitals and GPs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wales' biggest children's hospital has seen a significant drop in the number of children being admitted and turning up, according to staff.
Now a leading doctor has warned children could be taken to hospital too late with conditions like meningitis and sepsis.
Dr David Tuthill, of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said children were very unlikely to get seriously ill from Covid-19, but could become so from other conditions and infections.
The mother of a child who is being treated for cancer urged parents to get help if they needed it.
Kate Hancock's seven-year-old son Joseph was diagnosed with a tumour on his optic nerve, and despite having chemotherapy is almost completely blind.
She said having to go to a recent hospital appointment was "daunting" but she was reassured as her temperature was checked, and there were measures in place.
"It's great to know that if you need that service, if your child is unwell or if you've got any concerns or if you've got an appointment that they need to get to, then you know it's still okay to do that," she said.
"It's really important that you do."
Student nurses who are due to be working on the coronavirus front line will see “horrific sights”, one trainee has said.
The student nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "They are putting second year students in the firing line, they are not qualified.
"People are saying it's about learning on the job, these student nurses are not au fait with things. It's ridiculous. They are going to see horrific sights."
BBC Wales has seen a report issued by the Welsh Government in conjunction with Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), where there is a section aimed at second year students or those in the first six months of their final year.
It shows student nurses have been asked to opt-in to treating patients on the front line or face suspending their studies or changing stories.
Their bursaries would also be removed, until they restart their studies, if they opt out of the new contract.
A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "We appreciate there will be anxieties for students in these uncertain time and we're working closely with our partner organisations to ensure every option is explored to best support students so they are not disadvantaged by the current situation.
"We are very clear that all those who opt-in will be fully supported, supervised and will continue to have allotted learning time."
Welcome to Thursday’s live page, bringing you all the latest developments on the coronavirus in Wales.
Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday: