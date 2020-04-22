PPE

Coronavirus in Wales: PPE shortage prompts concern over funerals

Nicola Bryan and Richard Porter

  1. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to Wednesday’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

    Here’s a recap of what happened on Tuesday:

    • Another 25 people died with coronavirus, taking the total number to 609 - although the number is likely to be higher due to delays in registering non-hospital deaths. Public Health Wales also announced there were 304 confirmed new cases since the last count, taking the total to 7,850. Again, the true number is likely to be higher as many people with symptoms are not tested.
    • Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething defended dropping a target to carry out 5,000 tests a day, saying the virus was circulating less than expected. But opposition parties labelled the comments "shocking and irresponsible". Mr Gething said separately that PPE was a "bigger priority" than testing.
    • The Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Sir Martin Evans, accused the Welsh and UK governments of a "dereliction of duty" for failing to make better use of domestic assistance to address testing and kit shortages. The Welsh Government said it was "surprised" by his comments and gave examples of ways in which it was working with universities.
