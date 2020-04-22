Coronavirus in Wales: PPE shortage prompts concern over funerals

Good morning and welcome to Wednesday’s coverage of the
coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
Here’s a recap of what happened on Tuesday:
Another 25 people died with coronavirus,
taking the total number to 609 - although the number is likely to be
higher due to delays in registering non-hospital deaths. Public Health
Wales also announced there were 304 confirmed new cases since the last
count, taking the total to 7,850. Again, the true number is likely to be
higher as many people with symptoms are not tested.
The
Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Sir Martin Evans, accused the Welsh and UK governments of a
"dereliction of duty" for failing to make better
use of domestic assistance to address testing and kit shortages. The Welsh
Government said it was "surprised" by his comments and gave
examples of ways in which it was working with universities.
Live Reporting
Nicola Bryan and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
Here’s a recap of what happened on Tuesday: