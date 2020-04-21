Coronavirus in Wales: Virtual debates call as Parliament returns

MPs
return from recess on Tuesday, but due to social distancing measures, up to 120
MPs will attend debates online, while others will go in person.
Jonathan Edwards, the MP for
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said: "The House of Commons being recalled is
an important step in ensuring the concerns of our constituents are heard and
the UK government is held to account".
But he said he was disappointed some
proceedings will continue to require MPs to attend in person, adding: "It
is not only unnecessary, but potentially exclusionary, as MPs not based in and
around London will be forced to travel to make a contribution to certain
debates".
The commission said: "The
hybrid model was developed at speed and chosen as an achievable first step
towards a virtual Parliament - having the benefit of meeting current
technological capacity."
The Welsh assembly was the first
UK parliament to sit virtually in
March, using the video conferencing app Zoom.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Music teachers ‘abandoned’ after pay reversal decision
Newport Council initially offered to cover the salaries of
about 90 teachers at Gwent Music, but reversed the decision when the UK
government announced a support scheme for self-employed people.
But some of the teachers say they are either ineligible for
the funding, or it is not enough to cover living costs.
Niamh Ashton has started working at Tesco full time.
She said: "The council promised to look after us. They said 'no-one should be in any financial hardship, whether you're employed or
self-employed, we will look after you. We will pay you in full'.
"Now
the council has just washed its hands of us and said 'sorry, we're not going to
pay you'.”
Newport
council said the initial offer of payment was made before the self-employment
support scheme was announced and it wanted to “ensure fairness” for all
self-employed people by following the government scheme.
Hacker PhotographyCopyright: Hacker Photography
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday’s live page where you’ll find everything
you need to know about coronavirus in Wales.
Here’s a recap of the main stories in Wales yesterday:
Live Reporting
Nicola Bryan and Rhiannon Beacham
All times stated are UK
Captain Tom Moore thanks girl, 8, for card campaign
A war veteran who was sent more than 25,000 birthday cards after raising millions for the NHS has thanked an eight-year-old from Port Talbot.
Captain Tom Moore, 99, raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
Reegan Davies started a campaign to get people to send him virtual birthday cards.
A look at today's newspaper headlines
Pictures of coronavirus test centres in Cardiff, Manchester and Brighton lying empty dominate the Daily Mirror's front page.
It says the government promised 100,000 tests a day by the end of this month, but less than a fifth of that target is actually being met.
The Daily Telegraph suggests that Matt Hancock is being lined up in government as the "fall guy" for mistakes in response to the virus.
It says the health secretary's pledge on testing has been criticised by Downing Street sources as arbitrary and irrational.
It quotes a Number 10 insider as saying: "He's not had a good crisis."
Man thanks ICU staff as his husband is discharged
Last night Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board shared a video of Princess of Wales Hospital's first Covid-19 patient being discharged from intensive care.
Overnight the health board has been thanked by his husband Gareth Jones who tweeted: "I've said it a few times today and once more is not enough but THANK YOU all in the ITC for looking after Andrew."
‘Extremely challenging’ to teach young homeless
Helping young homeless people continue to learn during the coronavirus lockdown has been “extremely challenging”, the charity Llamau has said.
The charity’s Learning 4 Life scheme teaches literacy, numeracy and life skills to 16-24 year olds.
Not all are homeless but some have a history of substance misuse, mental health problems, behavioural disorders or have been in trouble with the police.
Anna Tuhey, from the charity, said continuing to teach has been difficult while observing social distancing.
She said: "This is a stressful situation for anyone but for our learners who've already got mental health or physical health problems this has thrown them in a bit of a downward spiral.
"For them the concept of even being able to get out of bed in the morning is just a bit too much.
"So I would say that out of all our learners less than 10% would be able to just immediately go into that routine of just getting up and carrying on with some work from home."
Captain Tom sent thousands of 100th birthday cards
A war veteran who raised millions for the NHS has been sent more than 25,000 birthday cards.
Captain Tom Moore, 99, raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
The South Midlands Mail Centre has dealt with 25,000 cards, but that number could rise ahead of Capt Tom's birthday on 30 April.
Centre manager Stephen James said: "None of the team have ever known one person receive so much mail."
With the aid of a walking frame, Capt Tom completed 100 laps of the 25m (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 10-lap sessions.
Reegan Davies, eight, from Port Talbot, had set a goal of making 1,500 virtual cards.
"You can post them on any social media with the hashtag #makeacardfortom." she said.
Hear the latest on BBC Radio Wales
Claire Summers is on air now with all the latest on the coronavirus crisis in Wales.
