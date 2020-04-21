Coronavirus in Wales: Virtual debates call as Parliament returns

Helping young homeless people continue to learn during the coronavirus lockdown has been “extremely challenging”, the charity Llamau has said.

The charity’s Learning 4 Life scheme teaches literacy, numeracy and life skills to 16-24 year olds.

Not all are homeless but some have a history of substance misuse, mental health problems, behavioural disorders or have been in trouble with the police.

Anna Tuhey, from the charity, said continuing to teach has been difficult while observing social distancing.

She said: "This is a stressful situation for anyone but for our learners who've already got mental health or physical health problems this has thrown them in a bit of a downward spiral.

"For them the concept of even being able to get out of bed in the morning is just a bit too much.

"So I would say that out of all our learners less than 10% would be able to just immediately go into that routine of just getting up and carrying on with some work from home."