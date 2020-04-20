Coronavirus in Wales: Fears for BAME front-line NHS staff

Sir Tom performed The Glory of Love and told viewers he was isolated for two years when he had tuberculosis as a child.
Family photo
Sir Tom shares experience of fighting tuberculosis
Sir Tom Jones shared his own experience of fighting an infection before he performed on the Together At Home concert on Sunday evening.
Sir Tom performed The Glory of Love and told viewers he was isolated for two years when he had tuberculosis as a child.
"I thought that was bad then," the 79-year-old said. "But the National Health Service helped me then like they're helping all of us right now.
"So I would like to say thank you so much to the National Health for doing what they did for me then, and what they're doing right now for everybody else, and we have to do our best to stay home to help the National Health.
"We should stay home and follow orders and go along with what we're being told to do.
"Stick with it, be together and we'll survive."
Behind the scenes on a Covid-19 hospital ward
“I've seen nurses holding people's hands and then Skypeing their loved ones,” recalls Keir Lewis.
The lung consultant is leading the treatment of Covid-19 patients at a south wales hospital – and is also recording a video diary.
The professor of respiratory medicine has documented the pandemic at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli.
He explains what happens on a typical day and some of the challenges the staff face.
Coronavirus: Protecting the 'one in a million' girl
"We didn't really want to take another roll of the dice if we're honest."
Janine Price - and her family from Barry - know how to beat the odds.
It took 22 different medical professionals to diagnose their 14-year-old daughter Bex with a rare, life-threatening condition.
Now, three years on from when she was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital by ambulance, the family are facing up to the new risk posed by coronavirus.
Bex has pulmonary hypertension, which affects her heart and lungs.
In December 2016 she was so unwell she couldn't even be given a general anaesthetic before emergency treatment to save her life.
The family spent Christmas in hospital that year, and she now relies on intravenous medicine 24/7.
"I do think I'm one of the unlucky lot, but it's okay for me now because it's just become a thing and I'm okay with that," Bex said.
"Since I've been on my medication I've been doing a lot better and I can do things with my brother - we play basketball a lot in the garden.
"But because of my condition, we decided to isolate quite a bit earlier than everyone else…. and it's making us go a little bit stir crazy."
University's rapid test could be used 'in weeks'
A rapid test for detecting Covid-19 has been developed by scientists at the University of South Wales.
The team has also created a portable device which can produce an accurate result in 20 to 30 minutes without having to return a sample to the laboratory.
The test and device are already being evaluated by the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and could be in use at its care homes within weeks.
The health board said results were "looking excellent" so far.
Call for action on ethnic minorities virus risks
High-risk workers from ethnic minorities could face "certain death" from Covid-19 without urgent action, a doctors' association has said.
The UK government launched a review after research suggested Covid-19 has a disproportionate impact on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.
The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said Wales should take steps "very quickly".
The Welsh Government said the UK review would inform its planning and response.
