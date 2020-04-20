Coronavirus in Wales: Fears for BAME front-line NHS staff

BBC Copyright: BBC

Sir Tom Jones shared his own experience of fighting an infection before he performed on the Together At Home concert on Sunday evening.

Sir Tom performed The Glory of Love and told viewers he was isolated for two years when he had tuberculosis as a child.

"I thought that was bad then," the 79-year-old said. "But the National Health Service helped me then like they're helping all of us right now.

"So I would like to say thank you so much to the National Health for doing what they did for me then, and what they're doing right now for everybody else, and we have to do our best to stay home to help the National Health.

"We should stay home and follow orders and go along with what we're being told to do.

"Stick with it, be together and we'll survive."