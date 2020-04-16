Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates on pandemic

Video content Video caption: Coronavirus: 'Charities have never been more at risk' Coronavirus: 'Charities have never been more at risk'

An animal rescue charity has said it is worried it may go under if it cannot find alternative funding.

Hope Rescue in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has had to stop adopting and fostering abandoned animals to protect its staff from coronavirus.

It comes just weeks after its charity shop in Pontypridd was destroyed by flooding, leaving it with no income, while still having kennels full of dogs.

Founder Vanessa Waddon said: "We are doing our best, but when you think your best is not good enough and you want to be doing so much more, it is hard. It is really hard."