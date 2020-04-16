Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates on pandemic

An animal rescue charity has said it is worried it may go under if it cannot find alternative funding. Hope Rescue in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has had to stop adopting and fostering abandoned animals to protect its staff from coronavirus. It comes just weeks after its charity shop in Pontypridd was destroyed by flooding, leaving it with no income, while still having kennels full of dogs. Founder Vanessa Waddon said: "We are doing our best, but when you think your best is not good enough and you want to be doing so much more, it is hard. It is really hard."
'Charities have never been more at risk'
'Unprecedented' level of scams linked to Covid-19
The number of scams seen in Wales has reached a level "never seen before" as scammers exploit the coronavirus outbreak, law enforcement agencies say.
From offering phoney shopping services, to trying to get into people's homes to "check their water tanks for the virus", reports of scams are rising.
Trading Standards Wales said officers were seeing new types of face-to-face and online fraud on a "daily basis".
"Ultimately, they want your life savings," said officer Alison Farrar.
Medics to trial 'glimmer of hope' blood treatment
A potential new treatment for coronavirus being trialled at a hospital in Wales offers patients a "glimmer of hope", specialists say.
The University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff hopes to offer the treatment as part of a study within a month.
Blood will be extracted from people who have recovered from Covid-19 and the plasma will be given to patients.
It is hoped antibodies in the plasma of the blood could help others struggling to fight the infection.
