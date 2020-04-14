Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

It will look at social media posts, diaries and video entries.In the original study, a UK-wide panel of volunteer writers did regular questionnaires and wrote diaries.
Swansea University's Michael Ward, who is leading the new study, said he wanted to understand how we were reacting to the outbreak as a society.
Ellie Griffiths, a 19-year-old sociology student from rural Carmarthenshire, is taking part in the project. She writes a diary "almost daily".
She said the first-hand accounts of what life was like during World War Two were "invaluable to us now", and that accounts of life during the coronavirus crisis will be needed in the future.
She said: "It's easy to forget that we're in a very big part of history right now, so I do think it's very important to journal it."
The schools open for pupils over the Easter break
Tomos Morgan
BBC News
Usually, Llanishen Fach Primary School would have 540 pupils attending in any given school week.
In normal times the school in Rhiwbina, Cardiff, would also be shut over the Easter holidays, but these are unusual times.
The school, like several others across Wales, is open, looking after the children of designated parents during this crucial time.
It has registered about 90 pupils during the coronavirus outbreak but it has not had more than 30 each day so far.
That is usually down to parents having varying shift patterns, or doing their best to stick to government protocols to keep their children at home.
This is one of Cardiff's largest "hubs" - a safe environment for children from six schools."It's been very different, that's for sure," says Annie James, the deputy head teacher
You can read more about the schools open daily in the Easter holidays here.
Yesterday, we found out that:
The number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Wales has risen by 15 to 384. Another 313 confirmed new cases brought the total in Wales to 5,610, according to Public Health Wales. But the true number is likely to be higher as many with symptoms are not tested.
A drive-in testing centre for key workers at the Cardiff City Stadium was shut on Bank Holiday Monday, prompting criticism from opposition politicians. The Welsh Government hit back, claiming it showed a "complete lack of understanding of how the system worked".
Unions are seeing "horror stories" over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff, an official said. The Welsh Government said it was working "very hard" to make sure all key workers are adequately protected, adding it had "distributed more than 10.4 million items of PPE".
Thief breaching lockdown gets nasty surprise
A thief breaching coronavirus lockdown measures to steal catalytic converters got a nasty surprise when he was caught by a police dog.
South Wales Police tweeted to say police dog Moshi disturbed the thief in Swansea.
"Moshi was happy to bite and detain the male so at least he can ‘stay in custody’ as he forgot to ‘stay at home’," the force's operational support team tweeted.
Costume makers create scrubs for NHS staff
The props department behind His Dark Materials have switched to making visors for the NHS.
The same 3D printers which created the alethiometer - or the golden compass - are now being used to make plastic face shields for medics dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The TV adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman's trilogy is made by production company Bad Wolf in Cardiff.
It comes following the news that the costume department have been producing medical scrubs.
Ex Lib Dem president improving but still in intensive care
The former president of the Welsh Liberal Democrats is "improving" after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
William Powell, who was an Assembly Member for the Mid and West Wales region between 2011 and 2016, represents Talgarth on Powys council.
The party said that two-and-a-half weeks after being admitted to hospital his condition was improving.
"Although he remains in ICU for the moment, he is responding well to treatment and is now conscious again," a spokesman said.
"He has received outstanding treatment from the NHS staff in Nevill Hall Hospital and we are incredibly grateful to them for all they have done, and continue to do, to keep us all safe and well.
We ask that people continue to respect his family's privacy at this time, but we are hugely grateful for the outpouring of support we have seen over the past two weeks."
Tributes to 'lovely' nurse who died of coronavirus
The friend of a nurse who died after falling ill with coronavirus has paid tribute to a "genuine, lovely guy".
Gareth Roberts had worked as a nurse across the Cardiff and Vale health board area since the 1980s, coming out of retirement in January 2015.
The husband, father and grandfather died at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"You could ask him for anything; 'course you can cariad', he'd say," his childhood friend Janette Leonard said.
Yesterday, we found out that: