Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

The former president of the Welsh Liberal Democrats is "improving" after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

William Powell, who was an Assembly Member for the Mid and West Wales region between 2011 and 2016, represents Talgarth on Powys council.

The party said that two-and-a-half weeks after being admitted to hospital his condition was improving.

"Although he remains in ICU for the moment, he is responding well to treatment and is now conscious again," a spokesman said.

"He has received outstanding treatment from the NHS staff in Nevill Hall Hospital and we are incredibly grateful to them for all they have done, and continue to do, to keep us all safe and well.

We ask that people continue to respect his family's privacy at this time, but we are hugely grateful for the outpouring of support we have seen over the past two weeks."