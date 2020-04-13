Kind-hearted people are donating tablets and mobile phones so hospital patients and care home residents can speak to family they may not see again.

Some care home residents are unable to see relatives as health boards and homes bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Sara Platt started a Facebook group which facilitates the donation of items to NHS staff, wards and patients and has gained 16,000 members on Facebook in less than two weeks.

The effort has helped to raise almost £30,000 worth of items for more than 70 wards and health facilities across Wales, including dozens of tablets and mobile phones.