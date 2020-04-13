Kind-hearted people are donating\ntablets and mobile phones so hospital patients and care home residents can speak to family they may not see again . Some care home residents are\nunable to see relatives as health boards and homes bid to limit the spread of\nthe virus. Sara Platt started a Facebook\ngroup which facilitates the donation of items to NHS staff, wards and patients\nand has gained 16,000 members on Facebook in less than two weeks. The effort has helped to raise almost £30,000 worth of\nitems for more than 70 wards and health facilities across Wales, including\ndozens of tablets and mobile phones.
When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Easter thanks
Two people in Blaenau Gwent have been busy making an 'egg hospital' to thank staff at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
Meanwhile, officers from Gwent Police have been making some special deliveries while on patrol, with people in Pontypool and Newport among those receiving Easter eggs
Locked down until a vaccine is found
The coronavirus restrictions are challenging for all households, but for one family in Swansea death was already an everyday subject.
Amy-Claire Davies, 25, has an unknown condition which means she has to take 40 pills a day just to survive.
She is classed as high-risk during the coronavirus outbreak - and she's not the only vulnerable person in her home.
Father Steve has rheumatoid arthritis and mother Caroline has multiple auto-immune conditions.
Regular hospital appointments are too dangerous, so the family has learned to inject themselves at home thanks to video conversations with nurses.
"We're trying to make the best out of a very bad, very scary situation," said Ms Davies.
Workers ‘slipping through the net’ of furlough scheme
People who were due to start new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are "slipping through the safety net," according to a trade unions body.
TUC Cymru has said furlough rules has led to a "small but significant" number of people who could become "destitute".
Anyone who started a new job after 28 February is ineligible for the UK government’s job retention scheme under their new employer.
The Treasury says former employers can rehire staff to place them on furlough, but some have struggled to be taken back on.
One of those, Rhys Thomas Davies from Caerphilly, said: "I went back to my old employer and they said they're not looking to rehire.
"I went back a second time, begging them, but they still said no. It was embarrassing but I didn't have any other option."
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Wales as we face our fourth week in lockdown.
We will bring you all the latest news and updates.