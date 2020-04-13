Motivational quotes on a pallet
David Dulin and Gemma Ryall

  1. Tablet donations help patients speak to families

    Kind-hearted people are donating tablets and mobile phones so hospital patients and care home residents can speak to family they may not see again.

    Some care home residents are unable to see relatives as health boards and homes bid to limit the spread of the virus.

    Sara Platt started a Facebook group which facilitates the donation of items to NHS staff, wards and patients and has gained 16,000 members on Facebook in less than two weeks.

    The effort has helped to raise almost £30,000 worth of items for more than 70 wards and health facilities across Wales, including dozens of tablets and mobile phones.

    Tablets and phones
  3. Easter thanks

    Two people in Blaenau Gwent have been busy making an 'egg hospital' to thank staff at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

    Meanwhile, officers from Gwent Police have been making some special deliveries while on patrol, with people in Pontypool and Newport among those receiving Easter eggs

  4. Locked down until a vaccine is found

    The coronavirus restrictions are challenging for all households, but for one family in Swansea death was already an everyday subject.

    Amy-Claire Davies, 25, has an unknown condition which means she has to take 40 pills a day just to survive.

    She is classed as high-risk during the coronavirus outbreak - and she's not the only vulnerable person in her home.

    Father Steve has rheumatoid arthritis and mother Caroline has multiple auto-immune conditions.

    Regular hospital appointments are too dangerous, so the family has learned to inject themselves at home thanks to video conversations with nurses.

    "We're trying to make the best out of a very bad, very scary situation," said Ms Davies.

    Amy-Claire Davies
  5. Workers ‘slipping through the net’ of furlough scheme

    People who were due to start new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are "slipping through the safety net," according to a trade unions body.

    TUC Cymru has said furlough rules has led to a "small but significant" number of people who could become "destitute".

    Anyone who started a new job after 28 February is ineligible for the UK government’s job retention scheme under their new employer.

    The Treasury says former employers can rehire staff to place them on furlough, but some have struggled to be taken back on.

    One of those, Rhys Thomas Davies from Caerphilly, said: "I went back to my old employer and they said they're not looking to rehire.

    "I went back a second time, begging them, but they still said no. It was embarrassing but I didn't have any other option."

    Rhys Thomas Davies
