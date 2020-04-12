Coronavirus in Wales: Live updates on Sunday

A midwife originally from Hong Kong. A hospital cleaner who became a nurse. A retired village GP who carried on caring for his former patients. Thousands of people in the UK have now died with coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, surgeons and other NHS workers. The UK Government has said 19 NHS workers have died so far, with people who came out of retirement among those who have lost their lives. Here are some of the stories\nof those who have died , including Gareth Roberts who had worked as a nurse at sites across the Cardiff and Vale health board since the 1980s.
Remembering the NHS workers who have died
Here are some of the stories of those who have died, including Gareth Roberts who had worked as a nurse at sites across the Cardiff and Vale health board since the 1980s.
Llanelli man arrested for sixth lockdown breach
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions for the sixth time.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he was the first person in the force area to be arrested for causing a public nuisance with regards to the restrictions.
The man, from Llwynhendy, Llanelli, was arrested after previously being fined five times for similar breaches.
Police said he drove around with "total disregard for the law and for the health and well-being" of others.
