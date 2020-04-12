Coronavirus in Wales: Live updates on Sunday

CARDIFF AND VALE UNIVERSITY HEALTH BOARD Copyright: CARDIFF AND VALE UNIVERSITY HEALTH BOARD Gareth Roberts worked as a nurse in the Cardiff and Vale health board area Image caption: Gareth Roberts worked as a nurse in the Cardiff and Vale health board area

A midwife originally from Hong Kong. A hospital cleaner who became a nurse. A retired village GP who carried on caring for his former patients.

Thousands of people in the UK have now died with coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, surgeons and other NHS workers.

The UK Government has said 19 NHS workers have died so far, with people who came out of retirement among those who have lost their lives.

Here are some of the stories of those who have died, including Gareth Roberts who had worked as a nurse at sites across the Cardiff and Vale health board since the 1980s.