Carrie Pollock, 99, originally from Gwaun-Cae-Gurwen, is thought to be one of the oldest British people to survive coronavirus. She now lives in Hampshire where she is resting and recovering. Jess Keely, Carrie's great-great-niece told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "She's absolutely amazing, I'm so proud she managed to beat it all. "She was looked after in so many different wards, but luckily she never had to use a ventilator or any oxygen. She was taken really good care of in hospital. "We went from being able to visit her everyday, to not being able to visit her at all when she tested positive for the virus. It was horrifying," Jess says.
Council buying its own protective equipment
A council is sourcing its own stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to what its says is a lack of "transparency" over Welsh Government supplies.
Carmarthenshire council says not knowing the amount or type of PPE being delivered makes planning difficult.
Plaid Cymru council leader Emlyn Dole says: "I'm grateful for the Welsh Government's efforts, but they're not giving us the whole picture."
The Welsh Government says it is working as fast as it can to build up supplies, which means it cannot always give exact details of what's coming.
Police targetting Easter day-trippers
Police are warning people thinking of visiting beauty spots over the warm Easter weekend that they will target those breaking rules around unnecessary travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn says forces will move to an "enforcement phase" rather than issuing advice.
"The message is: 'We are out there, patrolling'," chief constable Mark Collins says.
"We'll be stopping vehicles and turning them around. I'm acutely aware there are people travelling in the hours of darkness, deciding to take B-roads. We'll be out on those B-roads."
