Carrie Pollock, 99, originally from Gwaun-Cae-Gurwen, is thought to be one of the oldest British people to survive coronavirus.

She now lives in Hampshire where she is resting and recovering.

Jess Keely, Carrie's great-great-niece told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "She's absolutely amazing, I'm so proud she managed to beat it all.

"She was looked after in so many different wards, but luckily she never had to use a ventilator or any oxygen. She was taken really good care of in hospital.

"We went from being able to visit her everyday, to not being able to visit her at all when she tested positive for the virus. It was horrifying," Jess says.