Welsh nurses are\n"not receiving any information on the testing process" for\ncoronavirus, a nursing union has said. The Royal College of\nNursing (RCN) in Wales said members were increasingly frustrated at the lack of\ndetail. Members deserve to know\nhow the Welsh Government plans to protect individuals "and have their\nanxiety and stress reduced", its director Helen Whyley said. The Welsh Government has\nbeen asked to comment.
Nicola Bryan and Rhiannon Beacham
