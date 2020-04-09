Booths are pictured at a drive-in facility set up for National Health Service (NHS) workers to attend and test themselves for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in a car park at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff,
Live

Updates on coronavirus pandemic in Wales

Live Reporting

Nicola Bryan and Rhiannon Beacham

All times stated are UK

  1. Nurses 'frustrated at lack of testing information'

    Welsh nurses are "not receiving any information on the testing process" for coronavirus, a nursing union has said.

    The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales said members were increasingly frustrated at the lack of detail.

    Members deserve to know how the Welsh Government plans to protect individuals "and have their anxiety and stress reduced", its director Helen Whyley said.

    The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

    Nurse
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Thursday's live updates on coronavirus in Wales.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

