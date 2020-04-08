A worker wearing a surgical mask and apron stands near a test kit drop-off area at a drive-through testing centre at the Cardiff City stadium
Updates on coronavirus pandemic in Wales

Nicola Bryan and Ben Frampton

  1. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Welcome to Wednesday’s live page, covering all the main coronavirus stories in Wales.

    The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care where his condition is described as stable.

    Today there are calls for funerals to be banned during the coronavirus crisis because of limits on the number of mourners causing distress to families.

    Also, hospices and health charities have said they urgently need money to run services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

