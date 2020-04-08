Good morning. Welcome to Wednesday’s live page, covering all the main\ncoronavirus stories in Wales. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in\nintensive care where his condition is described as stable. Today there are calls for funerals to be banned\nduring the coronavirus crisis because of limits on the number of mourners\ncausing distress to families. Also, hospices and health charities have said they\nurgently need money to run services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Reporting
Nicola Bryan and Ben Frampton
All times stated are UK
