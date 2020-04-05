Coronavirus updates for Wales on Sunday

Layby closed sign at Storey Arms, Brecon Beacons
By Nick Bourne and Ruth Thomas

  1. NHS increasing capacity

    The NHS in Wales is gearing itself up to effectively double its capacity in preparation for a possible surge of coronavirus patients.

    Health Minister Vaughan Gething says military planners will help add 7,000 new hospital beds and more than double the number of ventilators.

    He also announced 2,500 new staff will bolster the service, including retired professionals, locum GPs and trainees.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Wales. We'll bring you the latest developments as they happen throughout the day.

