Coronavirus updates for Wales on Saturday

Police officers across Wales are reiterating the 'stay home' message, and they are out on patrol to ensure people are adhering to government guidelines.
Live Reporting
By Nick Bourne and Ruth Thomas
All times stated are UK
Message from the police
Self-isolating on an island with just five people
Puffins outnumber people by about 4,400 to one on Skomer, off the Pembrokeshire coast, with half the world's Manx shearwaters there too.
There are few people to bother the birds for most of the year.
But when warden Nathan Wilkie developed a cough after a mainland trip, one of the UK's most remote self-isolations began.
Mr Wilkie, 29, returned with fellow warden Sylwia Zbijewska after a break to the mainland in March and, when he started to cough, he decided to take precautions.
"I'm sort of showing potential symptoms and it's difficult to know if it is coronavirus or not," he said.
"In theory, we've come in contact with very few people, but because myself and Sylwia share accommodation, we're both in quarantine basically."
Social distancing 'difficult' for vets and animal workers
Rural vets are taking a variety of steps to maintain social distancing.
Farm vets and food chain workers are classed as key workers in the coronavirus crisis, the British Veterinary Association has said.
But vets say maintaining a two-metre distance can be difficult for some tasks - especially with larger animals.
And other animal care workers are also struggling with the new restrictions.
Public urged to stay at home despite the sunshine
People are being reminded to stay at home in spite of any sunny weather this weekend, as the coronavirus fight continues.
First Minister Mark Drakeford was joined by police forces, local authorities and national parks in calls for people to remain indoors.
Mr Drakeford said it was no time to breach curbs "tempting as it may be".
