Coronavirus updates for Wales on Saturday

Puffins outnumber people by about 4,400 to one on Skomer, off the Pembrokeshire coast, with half the world's Manx shearwaters there too.

There are few people to bother the birds for most of the year.

But when warden Nathan Wilkie developed a cough after a mainland trip, one of the UK's most remote self-isolations began.

Mr Wilkie, 29, returned with fellow warden Sylwia Zbijewska after a break to the mainland in March and, when he started to cough, he decided to take precautions.

"I'm sort of showing potential symptoms and it's difficult to know if it is coronavirus or not," he said.

"In theory, we've come in contact with very few people, but because myself and Sylwia share accommodation, we're both in quarantine basically."