Runners on Cardiff Bay barrage
Live

Coronavirus updates from Wales

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By James McCarthy and Richard Porter

All times stated are UK

  1. Donors urged to travel further to give blood

    People are being urged to go the extra mile to give blood during the coronavirus pandemic.Travelling to donate is classed as "essential travel" and the Welsh Blood Service is now asking people to travel to regional hubs to donate.While stocks in Wales are currently healthy, pressure on the service means less blood is being taken.About 100,000 units of blood need to be donated to supply Wales' 19 hospitals every year.The service said since the outbreak 30% less blood had been collected - but with an equal reduction in demand from hospitals, stock remained healthy.

    Donors are being urged to travel further to give blood
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Donors are being urged to travel further to give blood

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Friday's live updates from Wales. We'll bring you all of today's developments here, including briefings from the Welsh and UK governments.

    Here are the key points so far:

    • Total confirmed cases around the world have passed one million
    • In Wales, 117 people have died, with 2,121 confirmed cases
    • Welsh blood donors are urged to travel to regional hubs as the number of donation sessions is reduced
Back to top