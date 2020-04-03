Coronavirus updates from Wales

People are being urged to go the extra mile to give blood during the coronavirus pandemic.Travelling to donate is classed as "essential travel" and the Welsh Blood Service is now asking people to travel to regional hubs to donate.While stocks in Wales are currently healthy, pressure on the service means less blood is being taken.About 100,000 units of blood need to be donated to supply Wales' 19 hospitals every year.The service said since the outbreak 30% less blood had been collected - but with an equal reduction in demand from hospitals, stock remained healthy.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Friday's live updates from Wales. We'll bring you all of today's developments here, including briefings from the Welsh and UK governments.
Here are the key points so far:
Total confirmed cases around the world have passed one million
In Wales, 117 people have died, with 2,121 confirmed cases
Welsh blood donors are urged to travel to regional hubs as the number of donation sessions is reduced
Donors urged to travel further to give blood
