Benefit payments to those out of work due to coronavirus should be accelerated, a Welsh anti-poverty organisation says,

The Bevan Foundation says unemployment is expected to double in the next few months and Universal Credit should be paid to people who cannot work because of school closures or self-isolation.

Dr Victoria Winckler, director of the think-tank, calls for some "urgent changes".

She says: "An immediate payment to tide people over, which does not need to be paid back for at least six months, would make all the difference. Universal Credit is a lifeline and now is the time to make it work."