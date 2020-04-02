Benefit payments to
Where are all the extra coronavirus beds going?
Thousands of extra beds are being set up - many in sports
and leisure facilities - to take the pressure off hospitals in Wales during the
coronavirus pandemic.
NHS bed capacity is being "effectively doubled" in
response to the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Vaughan Gething says.
Health boards have teamed up with councils and business as
part of emergency planning to look at different scenarios, depending on the
numbers of patients who will need to be treated or helped in their recovery.
Seriously ill man 'stranded with dwindling drugs'
A man with serious heart problems says he is stranded in South Africa with just days of medication left.
Phil Walker, 57, has 60% heart function after a heart attack left him needing a quadruple heart bypass operation.
Mr Walker and partner Michelle Hall were due to fly back with Virgin Atlantic on Monday, but their flights were cancelled due to coronavirus.
Virgin Atlantic apologised and said it was working to get Mr Walker and Ms Hall home as a priority.
