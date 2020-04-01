Dentists have warned people will lose teeth because of high demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals.

Already some patients have been fending for themselves when treatment is unavailable because of coronavirus.

One woman said she replaced a filling with Blu Tack as a result of limited services.

Llandovery dentist Tom Bysouth said dentists faced "horribly difficult ethical dilemmas".

"It may boil down to the question of is it better to save a tooth, or is it better to save a life," Mr Bysouth, who sits on the Welsh General Dental Practice Committee, said.