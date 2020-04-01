Dentists have warned people will lose teeth because of high demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals. Already some patients have been fending for themselves when treatment is unavailable because of coronavirus. One woman said she replaced a filling with Blu Tack as a result of limited services. Llandovery dentist Tom Bysouth said dentists faced "horribly difficult ethical dilemmas". "It may boil down to the question of is it better to save a tooth, or is it better to save a life," Mr Bysouth, who sits on the Welsh General Dental Practice Committee, said.
Council relaxes rules on missed council tax
People struggling to pay their council tax in Neath Port Talbot will not receive reminders, summonses or liability orders, the council has said.
The council said it was relaxing its rules for those who fall behind with payments for April, May and June.
It urged all residents who can continue to pay their council tax to do so, adding that this funding was vital for frontline services.
