Stephen Jameson, 54, from Newport, has underlying health issues and has a carer come to his house twice a day to give him essential help.

He is scared he may catch the virus from his carer, as she is unable to get any personal protective equipment.

“I’m scared to death to be honest with you - if I get the virus I believe it will kill me," he said.

“She’s within two metres of me all the time, trying to get me into bed.

"I can’t do it on my own, so she’s physically touching me. If she’s got that on her hands it can easily transfer to me, or vice versa.”