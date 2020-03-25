Coronavirus in Wales on Wednesday

Posted at 6:446:44Tourists told to stay awayVisitors are being urged to stay away from north Wales.North Wales Police said it would turn around motor homes and caravans if necessary. A GP in Gwynedd has said health services have been inundated by people with second homes in Gwynedd looking for medical care.View more on twitterView more on twitter
Live Reporting
By Nicola Bryan and Steve Duffy
All times stated are UK
Tourists told to stay away
Visitors are being urged to stay away from north Wales.
North Wales Police said it would turn around motor homes and caravans if necessary.
A GP in Gwynedd has said health services have been inundated by people with second homes in Gwynedd looking for medical care.
Farmer hands out home-made sanitiser
Farmer Llyr Derwyn and his son William are delivering home-made hand sanitiser to their community in Powys in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.
Playing children told to go home
Police in Ystradgynlais in Powys said they had to tell children to go home after they were seen out playing.
Wales' Education Minister Williams has appealed to children to stay indoors and not play with friends.
"I know that is hard to do, but we need you to do it to keep other people in your family and community well," she said on Monday.
Protective gear to be given to NHS workers
Personal protective equipment such as face masks will be released from the pandemic stockpile to frontline NHS and social care workers, Wales’ health minister will announce later.
Vaughan Gething will also announce additional supplies to be issued to GPs.
Supplies have already been issued to all 715 pharmacies in Wales.
He will make a full statement at 09:30 GMT.
Good morning
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the BBC's coverage of how the unfolding coronavirus crisis is affecting Wales.
It is the second full day of curbs to try to stop the spread.
The UK government is facing growing pressure to stop non-essential construction work.
In Wales, we're expecting an update from the health minister this morning, which you can follow here.