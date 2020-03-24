Here's a quick recap of what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced last night as they ramped up coronavirus measures.
People in Britain will be allowed to leave their homes for only “very limited purposes” - shopping for basic necessities, for one form of exercise a day, for any medical need and to travel to and from work when “absolutely necessary”
People are warned not to meet friends or family members who they do not live with
Shopping is only permitted for essentials such as food and medicine, and people are advised to do it “as little as you can”
Police have powers to enforce the rules, including through fines and dispersing gatherings
All shops selling non-essential goods, such as clothing and electronic stores, are ordered to close
Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship are to close
All gatherings of more than two people in public - excluding people you live with - are banned
All social events, including weddings and baptisms, are banned
Funerals are not included in the new restrictions
Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed
Restrictions “under constant review” and will be checked again in three weeks. They will be relaxed “if the evidence shows we are able to”
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the BBC's coverage of how the global coronavirus crisis is affecting Wales.
We're waking up to new stricter measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford last night in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.
It's the toughest peacetime curbs on life in the UK ever announced - including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people - which the police now have the power to enforce.
Live Reporting
By Peter Shuttleworth and Ben Frampton
All times stated are UK
So what are the new stricter measures?
Here's a quick recap of what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced last night as they ramped up coronavirus measures.
Good morning
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the BBC's coverage of how the global coronavirus crisis is affecting Wales.
We're waking up to new stricter measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford last night in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.
It's the toughest peacetime curbs on life in the UK ever announced - including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people - which the police now have the power to enforce.