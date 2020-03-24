Good morning everyone. Welcome to the BBC's coverage of how the global coronavirus crisis is affecting Wales.

We're waking up to new stricter measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford last night in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

It's the toughest peacetime curbs on life in the UK ever announced - including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people - which the police now have the power to enforce.