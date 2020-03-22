Coronavirus in Wales: Live updates on the outbreak

Ffred and Meinir Ffransis from Llanfihangel-ar-Arth in Carmarthenshire are among those who have been unable to leave the country after it closed its borders and stopped all flights amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Ffred and Meinir FfransisCopyright: Ffred and Meinir Ffransis
'Don't forget those without access to technology'
A charity has warned thousands of people risk being left isolated and forgotten if they struggle to keep up.
Nearly a fifth of the UK population is estimated to have no access to a smartphone or laptop.
"This time, the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity," the PM said.
"And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar-coat the threat."
Live Reporting
By Nicholas Bourne, Gemma Ryall and Ruth Thomas
All times stated are UK
Tourists in Peru to be rescued next week
Rescue flights to bring back hundreds of British tourists stranded in Peru will begin next week, the Foreign Office has said.
Ffred and Meinir Ffransis from Llanfihangel-ar-Arth in Carmarthenshire are among those who have been unable to leave the country after it closed its borders and stopped all flights amid the coronavirus outbreak.
'Don't forget those without access to technology'
A charity has warned thousands of people risk being left isolated and forgotten if they struggle to keep up.
Nearly a fifth of the UK population is estimated to have no access to a smartphone or laptop.
The Campaign to End Loneliness says older people and those with impairments are particularly at risk of isolation.
Good morning
Mother's Day will be very different across Wales today. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to visit loved ones.
"This time, the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity," the PM said.
"And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar-coat the threat."
Religious services across Wales have been cancelled with many sharing prayers online instead.