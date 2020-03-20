Live updates on the coronavirus fight in Wales

Shop workers say they have faced abuse and racism as customers clamber for goods during the coronavirus outbreak. One supermarket worker in Cardiff said work had been "crazy" and it had "affected my mental health". Shop workers' union Usdaw said retail staff "play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis" and needed support
Live Reporting
By Chris Wood and Gemma Ryall
All times stated are UK
Shop workers face abuse and racism
Shop workers say they have faced abuse and racism as customers clamber for goods during the coronavirus outbreak.
One supermarket worker in Cardiff said work had been "crazy" and it had "affected my mental health".
Shop workers' union Usdaw said retail staff "play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis" and needed support
Last day of school for most
Good morning on what will be the last day of school for many, perhaps until September, according to Education Minister Kirsty Williams.
Some have already closed as Wales tackles the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay with us for all the latest.