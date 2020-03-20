Coronavirus test
Live

Live updates on the coronavirus fight in Wales

Live Reporting

By Chris Wood and Gemma Ryall

All times stated are UK

  1. Shop workers face abuse and racism

    Shop workers say they have faced abuse and racism as customers clamber for goods during the coronavirus outbreak.

    One supermarket worker in Cardiff said work had been "crazy" and it had "affected my mental health".

    Shop workers' union Usdaw said retail staff "play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis" and needed support

    Empty shelves
    Copyright: BBC
    Shops have faced panic buying

  2. Last day of school for most

    Good morning on what will be the last day of school for many, perhaps until September, according to Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

    Some have already closed as Wales tackles the coronavirus outbreak.

    Stay with us for all the latest.

