Eluned Morgan said in the Senedd the Welsh Government was taking the pressure on tourism businesses "very, very seriously".

Ms Morgan said the business rate relief measures the Welsh Government had taken would help some of the 11,000 firms in Wales.

Tory AM Darren Millar asked how many people from Wales were stranded overseas as a result of the coronavirus. Ms Morgan said they did not have the exact figures.

The advice from the Foreign Office was to encourage people to come home, she added.

Earlier, the chairman of a leading visitor attraction challenged the Welsh Government to make an immediate cash injection into the Welsh tourism industry to prevent job losses of around 100,000.

Ashford Price, from the National Showcaves Centre for Wales at Abercrave, near Swansea, warned the current crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus dwarfs all previous tourism disasters in the past 45 years.