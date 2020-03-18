Eluned Morgan said in the Senedd the Welsh Government was taking the pressure on tourism businesses "very, very seriously".
Ms Morgan said the business rate relief measures the Welsh Government had taken would help some of the 11,000 firms in Wales.
Tory AM Darren Millar asked how many people from Wales were stranded overseas as a result of the coronavirus. Ms Morgan said they did not have the exact figures.
The advice from the Foreign Office was to encourage people to come home, she added.
Earlier, the chairman of a leading visitor attraction challenged the Welsh Government to make an immediate cash injection into the Welsh tourism industry to prevent job losses of around 100,000.
Ashford Price, from the National Showcaves Centre for Wales at Abercrave, near Swansea, warned the current crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus dwarfs all previous tourism disasters in the past 45 years.
A GP said health services had been inundated by people with second homes in Gwynedd looking for medical care.
The Welsh Government has declined to comment.
Joel FeltonCopyright: Joel Felton
Castles and museums closed
International relations and tourism minister Eluned Morgan told the Senedd on Wedneday that all 24 sites managed by the historic environment service CADW have been closed, while museums that fall under the responsibility of the Welsh Government have closed. The National Library in Aberystwyth has closed.
Teachers 'part of national response'
Laura Doel, director of headteachers' union NAHT Cymru, said: “Details of how we can support vulnerable children and children of key workers are yet to be finalised, but school leaders and teachers will want to be part of the national response."
Thirteen new cases
Thirteen new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wales, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 149, according to Public Health Wales.
However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher.
The virus has now been detected in every council area, according to health bosses.
Grading on work already done?
Kirsty Williams said it was unlikely that this summer's exams would go ahead. She says the authorities will be looking to grade GCSE (year 11) and A-level (year 13) students on the work already done through their existing assessments.
'Not back to normal after Easter'
Ms Williams told journalists: "I have to be clear with parents today I am not anticipating that we will be able to get schools back to normal after the Easter break - they won't be back to normal for a considerable period of time."
"I do not foresee exams taking place this summer", she added.
UK-wide exam response?
An announcement on what will happen with exams is expected to be coordinated across the whole of the UK, Kirsty Williams said.
Why are schools being closed now?
Ms Williams said the policy was not changing as a result in a change in
public health advice, but was "about a pragmatic approach to how we best
use our resources to support this country".
Who will schools be helping?
On who the offering in schools would assist, Kirsty Williams said: "Those people who are going out into people's homes, those
people who are providing a food supply in our supermarkets...it goes beyond the
NHS."
'Crucial role'
Teachers are not childminders, but will play a "crucial role" at this time, Kirsty Williams said.
They could be involved in setting work for children while they are not in school, she added.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'A new purpose'
Earlier, Ms Williams said from next week, schools would have a "new purpose".
"They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak," she added.
"I am working with my colleagues in the cabinet, with government officials and our partners in local government to develop and finalise these plans."
Welcome
Education Minister Kirsty Williams is giving a press conference to explain the decision to close all schools in Wales by Friday.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Tourism pressures 'taken seriously'
Eluned Morgan said in the Senedd the Welsh Government was taking the pressure on tourism businesses "very, very seriously".
Ms Morgan said the business rate relief measures the Welsh Government had taken would help some of the 11,000 firms in Wales.
Tory AM Darren Millar asked how many people from Wales were stranded overseas as a result of the coronavirus. Ms Morgan said they did not have the exact figures.
The advice from the Foreign Office was to encourage people to come home, she added.
Earlier, the chairman of a leading visitor attraction challenged the Welsh Government to make an immediate cash injection into the Welsh tourism industry to prevent job losses of around 100,000.
Ashford Price, from the National Showcaves Centre for Wales at Abercrave, near Swansea, warned the current crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus dwarfs all previous tourism disasters in the past 45 years.
'Stay away'
Second-home owners and caravanners have been urged not to visit to north Wales seeking to self-isolate from coronavirus.
A GP said health services had been inundated by people with second homes in Gwynedd looking for medical care.
The Welsh Government has declined to comment.
Castles and museums closed
International relations and tourism minister Eluned Morgan told the Senedd on Wedneday that all 24 sites managed by the historic environment service CADW have been closed, while museums that fall under the responsibility of the Welsh Government have closed. The National Library in Aberystwyth has closed.
Teachers 'part of national response'
Laura Doel, director of headteachers' union NAHT Cymru, said: “Details of how we can support vulnerable children and children of key workers are yet to be finalised, but school leaders and teachers will want to be part of the national response."
Thirteen new cases
Thirteen new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wales, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 149, according to Public Health Wales.
However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher.
The virus has now been detected in every council area, according to health bosses.
Grading on work already done?
Kirsty Williams said it was unlikely that this summer's exams would go ahead. She says the authorities will be looking to grade GCSE (year 11) and A-level (year 13) students on the work already done through their existing assessments.
'Not back to normal after Easter'
Ms Williams told journalists: "I have to be clear with parents today I am not anticipating that we will be able to get schools back to normal after the Easter break - they won't be back to normal for a considerable period of time."
"I do not foresee exams taking place this summer", she added.
UK-wide exam response?
An announcement on what will happen with exams is expected to be coordinated across the whole of the UK, Kirsty Williams said.
Why are schools being closed now?
Ms Williams said the policy was not changing as a result in a change in public health advice, but was "about a pragmatic approach to how we best use our resources to support this country".
Who will schools be helping?
On who the offering in schools would assist, Kirsty Williams said: "Those people who are going out into people's homes, those people who are providing a food supply in our supermarkets...it goes beyond the NHS."
'Crucial role'
Teachers are not childminders, but will play a "crucial role" at this time, Kirsty Williams said.
They could be involved in setting work for children while they are not in school, she added.
'A new purpose'
Earlier, Ms Williams said from next week, schools would have a "new purpose".
"They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak," she added.
"I am working with my colleagues in the cabinet, with government officials and our partners in local government to develop and finalise these plans."
Welcome
Education Minister Kirsty Williams is giving a press conference to explain the decision to close all schools in Wales by Friday.