Fears for the future of Ford Bridgend
Summary
- An announcement on the proposed closure of Ford's Bridgend plant will be made on Thursday, the BBC has been told.
- The plant opened in 1980 and employs 1,700 workers
- Ford Europe and bosses from the United States will meet union leaders at its Essex headquarters on Thursday
Live Reporting
By Catryn Jenkins and Chris Wood
'Nobody would have thought this'
"Nobody would have thought it could close before yesterday," said former first minister and Bridgend AM Carwyn Jones.
"There are challenges but also opportunities - such as battery production."
Mr Jones, who stepped down last year, told BBC Radio Wales he believed if the decision has been made to close the plant, it has been made "very recently".
He said we must wait for the announcement and then see if the site has a future.
'We've seen it all before... but it doesn't look good'
At a cafe near the plant, owner Phil Lewis said workers had "seen it all before", with rumours in the past of closures and job losses.
However, he admitted this time it did not look good.
Union fears the worst
History
The factory has been a landmark on the M4 corridor in south Wales for 35 years, employing 1,850 workers.
A short video history explains the competition for Ford to open in Bridgend - and how it played a part in the UK's most popular car of the 1980s.
Welsh Lib Dems blame Brexit
'If there is a way... we have to keep it open'
If there's a way to keep this plant open, we have to keep it open and keep these jobs," said Ogmore AM Huw Irranca-Davies on Wales Live.
He said the Welsh Government has "explored every avenue", adding: "But what I would say as well, it takes two to tango on this. It takes a company to be wanting, to be willing, to be engaged on this."
'It will be like a ghost town'
“I’m still one of the new boys and I’ve done 15 years here," said worker Mark Lendrum.
"I’m absolutely devastated. It’s going to be the knock on effects.
"It’ll affect the local cafes where people would have a coffee and a cake and that won’t happen. I’ve got no idea what I’m going to do now. South Wales is going to be like a ghost town.”
Union fears
The GMB has said closure would "mean disaster".
The plant has been one of the main employers in the area for the last 40 years.
'I'll fight tooth and nail'
'I'm losing my job after 31 years today'
“I’m expecting to lose my job today after 31 years,” said worker Tony Phillips.
“I’m gutted for the youngsters. These are good well paid jobs. I feel like we’ve been lied to by the company because they said plants weren’t going to close.”
'Most bitter blow for 30 years'
"Closure would be one of the most bitter blows for the Welsh economy for more than 30 years," said Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on Twitter.
"Ford is jewel in the crown of the car industry - which is the hardcore of our manufacturing sector - the implications of this in terms of the supply chain & job losses is v. grave."
Bridgend Ford timeline
2008: Ford announces it will operate as a single global company - meaning its Bridgend engine plant had to compete with the firm's other factories across the world, not just in Europe
2015: Bridgend secures investment for Dragon petrol engine project - with 250,000 engines a year, although it has capacity for 750,000 a year
2016: The planned Dragon investment is reduced to £121m and the number of engines is cut in half to 125,000
2017: Ford projects a reduction of 1,160 workers by 2021 and confirms production of Jaguar Land Rover engines - which involves half the workforce - will end in 2020
2018: Workers making Jaguar engines face a five-day shutdown as a knock-on effect from JLR's temporary production halt.Ford's European boss warns ano-deal Brexit would be a "pretty disastrous"
2019: Ford plans to cut 370 jobs the first phase of redundancies which will total 990 by 2021. The Dragon project is scheduled to employ about 500
'Deeply worrying'
The site opened in 1980 and employs 1,700 workers.