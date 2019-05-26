European election 2019: Wales' results

All 22 Welsh councils have now reported their results.

According to our man with the calculator, the Brexit Party - which has only existed a matter of weeks - looks set to take two of the four seats in Wales.

Plaid Cymru are set to win a seat in second place, with Labour in third place taking the fourth seat ahead of the Lib Dems.

We'll give you the official result and totals when they are collated and declared.