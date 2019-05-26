BBC Election logo
European election 2019: Wales' results

Summary

  1. Voters went to the polls on Thursday to choose Wales' four MEPs
  2. The results could not be revealed until voting was completed across all European Union member states
  3. A total of 32 candidates from eight political parties stood for election in Wales

Live Reporting

By Andy Roberts, Adrian Browne, Ben Frampton and David Deans

All times stated are UK

  5. Brexit Party top in Pembrokeshire

    Change UK - 868

    Conservative - 3,615

    Greens - 2,543

    Labour - 4,036

    Lib Dems - 4,408

    Plaid Cymru - 5,631

    Brexit Party - 13,768

    UKIP - 1,222

  6. Brexit Party set to win two seats

    All 22 Welsh councils have now reported their results.

    According to our man with the calculator, the Brexit Party - which has only existed a matter of weeks - looks set to take two of the four seats in Wales.

    Plaid Cymru are set to win a seat in second place, with Labour in third place taking the fourth seat ahead of the Lib Dems.

    We'll give you the official result and totals when they are collated and declared.

  7. Wales results

    According to our estimated totals, the picture for Wales is as follows:

    Change UK - 24,332

    Conservative - 54,587

    Greens - 52,660

    Labour - 127,833

    Lib Dems - 113,885

    Plaid Cymru - 163,928

    Brexit Party - 271,404

    UKIP - 27,566

  8. Brexit Party top in Merthyr Tydfil

    Change UK - 481

    Conservative - 373

    Greens - 390

    Labour - 3,235

    Lib Dems - 1,090

    Plaid Cymru - 2,023

    Brexit Party - 4,407

    UKIP - 611

  9. Brexit Party top in Torfaen

    Change UK - 795

    Conservative - 1,459

    Greens - 1,325

    Labour - 4,303

    Lib Dems - 2,701

    Plaid Cymru - 2,533

    Brexit Party - 9,088

    UKIP - 1,002

  10. Brexit Party top in Wrexham

    Change UK - 1,313

    Conservative - 2,471

    Greens - 1,810

    Labour - 4,988

    Lib Dems - 4,343

    Plaid Cymru - 4,572

    Brexit Party - 12,078

    UKIP - 1,052

  11. Brexit Party top in Vale of Glamorgan

    Change UK - 1,481

    Conservative - 3,957

    Greens - 3,279

    Labour - 4,577

    Lib Dems - 6,800

    Plaid Cymru - 6,086

    Brexit Party - 12,573

    UKIP - 1,144

  12. Brexit Party top in Swansea

    Change UK - 1,858

    Conservative - 3,827

    Greens - 4,162

    Labour - 11,463

    Lib Dems - 9,908

    Plaid Cymru - 9,281

    Brexit Party - 19,650

    UKIP - 1,929

  13. Brexit Party top in Rhondda Cynon Taf

    Change UK - 1,492

    Conservative - 1,922

    Greens - 2,737

    Labour - 11,428

    Lib Dems - 4,496

    Plaid Cymru - 11,883

    Brexit Party - 18,323

    UKIP - 2,004

  14. Brexit Party top in Powys

    Change UK - 822

    Conservative - 3,818

    Greens - 2,962

    Labour - 3,119

    Lib Dems - 10,069

    Plaid Cymru - 5,177

    Brexit Party - 14,932

    UKIP - 1,384

  15. Brexit Party top in Newport

    Change UK - 1,065

    Conservative - 2,754

    Greens - 2,172

    Labour - 6,934

    Lib Dems - 4,821

    Plaid Cymru - 3,277

    Brexit Party - 12,270

    UKIP - 1,200

  16. Brexit Party top in Neath Port Talbot

    Change UK - 1,300

    Conservative - 1,390

    Greens - 1,757

    Labour - 8,776

    Lib Dems - 3,262

    Plaid Cymru - 7,124

    Brexit Party - 12,075

    UKIP - 1,560

  17. Brexit Party top in Monmouthshire

    Change UK - 1,140

    Conservative - 3,431

    Greens - 2,808

    Labour - 2,595

    Lib Dems - 6,183

    Plaid Cymru - 3,264

    Brexit Party - 9,978

    UKIP - 802

  18. Plaid Cymru top in Gwynedd

    Change UK - 513

    Conservative - 1,335

    Greens - 1,826

    Labour - 2,761

    Lib Dems - 2,244

    Plaid Cymru - 18,009

    Brexit Party - 7,886

    UKIP - 866

  19. Brexit Party top in Flintshire

    Change UK - 1,386

    Conservative - 3,260

    Greens - 2,579

    Labour - 6,428

    Lib Dems - 5,944

    Plaid Cymru - 4,396

    Brexit Party - 15,613

    UKIP - 1,483

  20. Brexit Party top in Denbighshire

    Change UK - 700

    Conservative - 2,572

    Greens - 1,654

    Labour - 3,682

    Lib Dems - 3,335

    Plaid Cymru - 4,910

    Brexit Party - 9,168

    UKIP - 961

