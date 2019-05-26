Live
European election 2019: Wales' results
Summary
- Voters went to the polls on Thursday to choose Wales' four MEPs
- The results could not be revealed until voting was completed across all European Union member states
- A total of 32 candidates from eight political parties stood for election in Wales
By Andy Roberts, Adrian Browne, Ben Frampton and David Deans
Remain alliance regrets
Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader is sorry the pro-European parties couldn't have joined forces to put up a single slate of candidates.
'Sobering night'
BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans on food for thought for Labour.
Remainers missed a trick?
Former Labour first minister says the pro-European parties should have joined forces.
'An entirely predictable disaster'
Former Welsh Government minister laments Labour's performance in coming third, even though they retained their seat.
Brexit Party top in Pembrokeshire
Change UK - 868
Conservative - 3,615
Greens - 2,543
Labour - 4,036
Lib Dems - 4,408
Plaid Cymru - 5,631
Brexit Party - 13,768
UKIP - 1,222
Brexit Party set to win two seats
All 22 Welsh councils have now reported their results.
According to our man with the calculator, the Brexit Party - which has only existed a matter of weeks - looks set to take two of the four seats in Wales.
Plaid Cymru are set to win a seat in second place, with Labour in third place taking the fourth seat ahead of the Lib Dems.
We'll give you the official result and totals when they are collated and declared.
Wales results
According to our estimated totals, the picture for Wales is as follows:
Change UK - 24,332
Conservative - 54,587
Greens - 52,660
Labour - 127,833
Lib Dems - 113,885
Plaid Cymru - 163,928
Brexit Party - 271,404
UKIP - 27,566
Brexit Party top in Merthyr Tydfil
Change UK - 481
Conservative - 373
Greens - 390
Labour - 3,235
Lib Dems - 1,090
Plaid Cymru - 2,023
Brexit Party - 4,407
UKIP - 611
Brexit Party top in Torfaen
Change UK - 795
Conservative - 1,459
Greens - 1,325
Labour - 4,303
Lib Dems - 2,701
Plaid Cymru - 2,533
Brexit Party - 9,088
UKIP - 1,002
Brexit Party top in Wrexham
Change UK - 1,313
Conservative - 2,471
Greens - 1,810
Labour - 4,988
Lib Dems - 4,343
Plaid Cymru - 4,572
Brexit Party - 12,078
UKIP - 1,052
Brexit Party top in Vale of Glamorgan
Change UK - 1,481
Conservative - 3,957
Greens - 3,279
Labour - 4,577
Lib Dems - 6,800
Plaid Cymru - 6,086
Brexit Party - 12,573
UKIP - 1,144
Brexit Party top in Swansea
Change UK - 1,858
Conservative - 3,827
Greens - 4,162
Labour - 11,463
Lib Dems - 9,908
Plaid Cymru - 9,281
Brexit Party - 19,650
UKIP - 1,929
Brexit Party top in Rhondda Cynon Taf
Change UK - 1,492
Conservative - 1,922
Greens - 2,737
Labour - 11,428
Lib Dems - 4,496
Plaid Cymru - 11,883
Brexit Party - 18,323
UKIP - 2,004
Brexit Party top in Powys
Change UK - 822
Conservative - 3,818
Greens - 2,962
Labour - 3,119
Lib Dems - 10,069
Plaid Cymru - 5,177
Brexit Party - 14,932
UKIP - 1,384
Brexit Party top in Newport
Change UK - 1,065
Conservative - 2,754
Greens - 2,172
Labour - 6,934
Lib Dems - 4,821
Plaid Cymru - 3,277
Brexit Party - 12,270
UKIP - 1,200
Brexit Party top in Neath Port Talbot
Change UK - 1,300
Conservative - 1,390
Greens - 1,757
Labour - 8,776
Lib Dems - 3,262
Plaid Cymru - 7,124
Brexit Party - 12,075
UKIP - 1,560
Brexit Party top in Monmouthshire
Change UK - 1,140
Conservative - 3,431
Greens - 2,808
Labour - 2,595
Lib Dems - 6,183
Plaid Cymru - 3,264
Brexit Party - 9,978
UKIP - 802
Plaid Cymru top in Gwynedd
Change UK - 513
Conservative - 1,335
Greens - 1,826
Labour - 2,761
Lib Dems - 2,244
Plaid Cymru - 18,009
Brexit Party - 7,886
UKIP - 866
Brexit Party top in Flintshire
Change UK - 1,386
Conservative - 3,260
Greens - 2,579
Labour - 6,428
Lib Dems - 5,944
Plaid Cymru - 4,396
Brexit Party - 15,613
UKIP - 1,483
Brexit Party top in Denbighshire
Change UK - 700
Conservative - 2,572
Greens - 1,654
Labour - 3,682
Lib Dems - 3,335
Plaid Cymru - 4,910
Brexit Party - 9,168
UKIP - 961