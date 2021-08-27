Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (R) gestures as she tours a mock theatre set up with innovative new medical equipment, including robotic surgery devices, during a visit to launch the NHS recovery plan at the new national Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD) at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, Scotland, on August 25, 2021.
Live

Nicola Sturgeon holds Covid briefing as cases surge

BBC Scotland News

  1. FM to give update after record number of daily Covid cases

    The first minister will give her latest briefing at the end of a week which has seen the highest number of daily positive cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

    A total of 5,021 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, which a record high for the second day running.

    The government says the spike in figures is partly being fuelled by the return of schools after the summer holidays.

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 27 August 2021.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.

    Joining the first minister will be national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

