Nicola Sturgeon holds Covid briefing as cases surge

The first minister will give her latest briefing at the end of a week which has seen the highest number of daily positive cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,021 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, which a record high for the second day running. The government says the spike in figures is partly being fuelled by the return of schools after the summer holidays. Read more here
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 27 August 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining the first minister will be national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
You can follow the latest developments right here