The cabinet
Live

MSPs to approve ministerial appointments

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will call on MSPs to back her ministerial appointments from 2pm.

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday 20 May 2021.

    MSPs will vote to approve Nicola Sturgeon's ministerial team this afternoon.

    The first minister has named her cabinet and junior ministers, but the Scottish Parliament has to give a green light to the appointments.

    MSPs must also elect the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, which

Back to top