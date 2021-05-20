MSPs to approve ministerial appointments

Welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday 20 May 2021. MSPs will vote to approve Nicola Sturgeon's ministerial team this afternoon. The first minister has named her cabinet and junior ministers, but the Scottish Parliament has to give a green light to the appointments. MSPs must also elect the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, which
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Welcome to BBC Scotland's live coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday 20 May 2021.
MSPs will vote to approve Nicola Sturgeon's ministerial team this afternoon.
The first minister has named her cabinet and junior ministers, but the Scottish Parliament has to give a green light to the appointments.
MSPs must also elect the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, which