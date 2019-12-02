MSPs discuss stronger animal cruelty penalties

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Welcome to BBC Scotland's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday 3 December 2019.

The environment committee considers proposed legislation to increase penalties for animal cruelty this morning.

The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Bill will also implement Finn's Law.

After lunch, topical questions cover the Falkirk gas outage, vehicles using the Queensferry Crossing and the Peebles High School fire.

Then the justice secretary will respond to the auditor general's report on prisons highlighting "severe pressures".

Then SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth will highlight a campaign to make Glenrothes in "living wage town" in a member's debate.

MSPs will then debate support for veterans.

Finally, Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour will highlight UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities.