MSPs discuss indrefy2 'framework' bill

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's online coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 26 November 2019.

    9am: Referendums (Scotland) Bill: The Committee will consider the Bill at Stage 2, which is also known as the indyref2 framework bill

    2 pm Portfolio Questions:Communities and Local Government; Social Security and Older People

    2.40-5.pm: Liberal Democrat Debate: Mental Health

    5.05 pm: Members’ Business:Rona Mackay – 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence

