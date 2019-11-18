Holyrood
Live

MSPs discuss fire safety

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live

    The blaze at The Cube in Bolton broke out on Friday and took more than nine hours to bring under control
    Copyright: GMFRS
    Image caption: The blaze at The Cube in Bolton broke out on Friday and took more than nine hours to bring under control

    Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

    9:30 am: The Local Government and Communities Committee will take timely evidence on fire safety in Scotland and building regulations.

    The fire which destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The fire which destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters

    2:00 pm:Portfolio Questions: Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Education and Skills

    2.40-3.50 pm:Labour Party Debate: Universal Credit

    3.50-5.00 pm:Labour Party Debate: Investing in Scotland

    5.00 pm:Members’ Business: Iain Gray – Celebrating the International Year of the Periodic Table(4min open debate speeches)

