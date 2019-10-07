Brexit: MSPs discuss impact on fisheries

Welcome to BBC Scotland's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 9 October 2019. Final amendments to the wide-ranging Transport Bill will dominate proceedings at Holyrood today, with the controversial workplace parking levy to the fore of the debate. 10.30 am: MSPs take evidence on the implications of Brexit for the fisheries sector 1.00 pm: Portfolio Questions: Constitutional relations and then culture, tourism and external affairs 1.40-6.40 pm: Stage 3 Consideration of Amendments: Transport (Scotland) Bill 6.40 pm: Members’ Business: Sandra White – Charter of Rights for People with Dementia and their Carers 10th Anniversary
