Brexit: MSPs discuss impact on fisheries

Final amendments to the wide-ranging Transport Bill will dominate proceedings at Holyrood today, with the controversial workplace parking levy to the fore of the debate.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The SNP backed plans for a workplace car parking tax as part of a budget deal with the Greens Image caption: The SNP backed plans for a workplace car parking tax as part of a budget deal with the Greens

10.30 am: MSPs take evidence on the implications of Brexit for the fisheries sector

1.00 pm:Portfolio Questions: Constitutional relations and then culture, tourism and external affairs

1.40-6.40 pm: Stage 3 Consideration of Amendments: Transport (Scotland) Bill

6.40 pm:Members’ Business: Sandra White – Charter of Rights for People with Dementia and their Carers 10th Anniversary