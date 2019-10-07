Holyrood
Live

Brexit: MSPs discuss impact on fisheries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 9 October 2019.

    Final amendments to the wide-ranging Transport Bill will dominate proceedings at Holyrood today, with the controversial workplace parking levy to the fore of the debate.

    The SNP backed plans for a workplace car parking tax as part of a budget deal with the Greens
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The SNP backed plans for a workplace car parking tax as part of a budget deal with the Greens

    10.30 am: MSPs take evidence on the implications of Brexit for the fisheries sector

    1.00 pm:Portfolio Questions: Constitutional relations and then culture, tourism and external affairs

    1.40-6.40 pm: Stage 3 Consideration of Amendments: Transport (Scotland) Bill

    6.40 pm:Members’ Business: Sandra White – Charter of Rights for People with Dementia and their Carers 10th Anniversary

Back to top