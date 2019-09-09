MSPs discuss economic forecasts

Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 11 September 2019. Here's what we're covering today: 9.30 am: The Finance and Constitution Committee takes evidence\nfrom the Scottish Fiscal Commission and academics on the Referendums Bill 1.15-2.00 pm: Members’ Business: Alexander Stewart – 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air\nForce Benevolent Fund 2.00 pm: Portfolio Questions: Justice/finance and constitution questions 2.40-3.10 pm: Ministerial Statement: The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) 3.10-5.00 pm: Scottish Government Debate: Citizens Assembly of Scotland 5.00 pm : Decision Time 5:00 pm: Members’ Business: Alasdair Allan – 10th Anniversary of Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight
