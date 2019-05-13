Holyrood
Live

Gove discusses Brexit with MSPs

Summary

  1. Both the environment and rural committees take evidence from Michael Gove about leaving the EU
  2. The Lib Dems lead debates on health and P1 testing
  3. A Labour MSP highlights Foster Care Fortnight

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Michael Gove
    Copyright: bbc
    Image caption: Michael Gove will be quizzed by two groups of MSPs

    Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 14 May 2019.

    Michael Gove is before two committees this morning giving evidence on the impact of Brexit.

    First up the rural economy committee will hear from the UK environment, food and rural affairs secretary and then it’s the turn of the environment committee.

    Pupil takes test
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: The new standardised tests assess pupils' literacy and numeracy skills

    Portfolio questions is followed by two Lib Dem debates, the first on health the second almost certainly on P1 testing.

    Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale will then mark Foster Care Fortnight 2019.

