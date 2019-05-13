Gove discusses Brexit with MSPs

bbc Copyright: bbc Michael Gove will be quizzed by two groups of MSPs Image caption: Michael Gove will be quizzed by two groups of MSPs

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 14 May 2019.

Michael Gove is before two committees this morning giving evidence on the impact of Brexit.

First up the rural economy committee will hear from the UK environment, food and rural affairs secretary and then it’s the turn of the environment committee.

The new standardised tests assess pupils' literacy and numeracy skills

Portfolio questions is followed by two Lib Dem debates, the first on health the second almost certainly on P1 testing.

Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale will then mark Foster Care Fortnight 2019.