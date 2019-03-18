Holyrood
Live

MSPs begin hospital safety inquiry

  1. The health committee begins its inquiry into hospital safety
  2. MSPs debate the Damages Bill for the final time
  3. Scottish Tourism Month 2019 is marked by MSPs

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    QEUH
    Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 19 March 2019.

    MSPs begin their inquiry into hospital safety following the deaths of patients from an infection linked to pigeon droppings.

    After topical questions MSPs will debate the Damages Bill for the final time.

    Finally, Scottish Tourism Month 2019 is the focus of the member's debate.

