MSPs discuss school assessments

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 30 January 2019.

The Education Committee will take evidence on P1 testing from academics and Upstart Scotland, who lead the campaign Play not Testing against them.

Brexit Secretary Mike Russell will give the Scottish government’s response to the votes on a series of amendments to the PM's plans that could shape the future direction of Brexit. Kick off is at 1.30pm.

Mike Russell will give the Scottish government's response to the Brexit votes from last night

This will immediately be followed by more questions on Brexit during portfolio questions.

The Tories will then lead two debates on education and crime.

SNP MSP Gail Ross will lead a member’s debate welcoming the new employer accreditation programme pilot, Equally Safe at Work.