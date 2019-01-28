Holyrood


MSPs discuss school assessments

Summary

  1. The education committee continues its inquiry into the Scottish national standardised assessments
  2. The Scottish government responds to Tuesday's vote on Brexit
  3. The Scotties Tories lead debate on education and crime
  4. An SNP MSP highlights the Equally Safe at Work scheme

By Craig Hutchison and Emma Gordon

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 30 January 2019.

    The Education Committee will take evidence on P1 testing from academics and Upstart Scotland, who lead the campaign Play not Testing against them.

    Brexit Secretary Mike Russell will give the Scottish government’s response to the votes on a series of amendments to the PM's plans that could shape the future direction of Brexit. Kick off is at 1.30pm.

    Mike Russell
    Copyright: PA/Getty Images
    Image caption: Mike Russell will give the Scottish government's response to the Brexit votes from last night

    This will immediately be followed by more questions on Brexit during portfolio questions.

    The Tories will then lead two debates on education and crime.

    SNP MSP Gail Ross will lead a member’s debate welcoming the new employer accreditation programme pilot, Equally Safe at Work.

