MSPs discuss NHS staffing bill

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 29 January 2019!

The health committee will consider a raft of amendments to the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill as stage 2 gets underway this morning.

After topical questions, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will update MSPs on St John’s paediatric services, with the children’s ward having been partially closed since summer 2017.

The Scottish government will then lead a debate on its strategy for tackling social isolation and loneliness.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson will lead a member’s debate on ‘Housing Through the Lens of Ageing' this evening.