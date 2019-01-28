Holyrood
MSPs discuss NHS staffing bill

  1. The health committee considers the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill at stage 2
  2. The health secretary makes a statement on St John’s paediatric services
  3. MSPs debate the government's isolation and loneliness strategy
  4. A Tory MSP leads a debate on housing for older people

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

    Nurse
    Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 29 January 2019!

    The health committee will consider a raft of amendments to the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill as stage 2 gets underway this morning.

    Child being treated by doctor
    After topical questions, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will update MSPs on St John’s paediatric services, with the children’s ward having been partially closed since summer 2017.

    The Scottish government will then lead a debate on its strategy for tackling social isolation and loneliness.

    Tory MSP Graham Simpson will lead a member’s debate on ‘Housing Through the Lens of Ageing' this evening.

