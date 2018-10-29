Holyrood

Rural secretary updates MSPs on agriculture

Summary

  1. The rural economy committee hears from the cabinet secretary
  2. Communities, local government and social security ministers face questions
  3. The Scottish Tories lead debates on transport and early years
  4. An SNP MSP's member's debate focuses on Caledonian Pinewood Forest

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 31 October 2018.

    The rural economy secretary provides MSPs with an update on agriculture this morning.

    After lunch, communities, local government and social security ministers are up at portfolio questions.

    The Scottish Conservatives then lead two debates: one on transport, the other on early years.

    SNP MSP Joan McAlpine ends the day with a member's debate on pinewood forest restoration.

