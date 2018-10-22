MSPs discuss climate change targets

GETTY IMAGES Copyright: GETTY IMAGES We begin our coverage with MSPs taking evidence on climate change targets Image caption: We begin our coverage with MSPs taking evidence on climate change targets

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 23 October 2018.

Following the devastating report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change a couple of weeks ago, the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee will take evidence from Jim Skea from the IPCC, as well as Andy Kerr from ClimateXChange and the Committee on Climate Change chair Lord Deben.

The Scottish government is seeking fresh independent advice on its climate change targets after the latest warning on rising global temperatures, so this will be compelling viewing with kick off at 9.15am.

GETTY IMAGES Copyright: GETTY IMAGES MSPs will discuss financial redress for survivors of child abuse in care Image caption: MSPs will discuss financial redress for survivors of child abuse in care

After topical questions there will be a ministerial statement on the financial redress for survivors of child abuse in care.

Next up Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman will update the chamber on NHS performance.

The rest of the afternoon will be given over to a debate on the Scottish screen sector.

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth will user her member’s debate to highlight the decision to close the out-of-hours GP services in Glenrothes, St Andrews and Dunfermline.