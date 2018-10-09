Sturgeon speech to SNP conference
Summary
- The SNP is holding its autumn conference in Glasgow
- Party leader Nicola Sturgeon makes her keynote address to delegates
- During the three-day conference, members debated child tax credits, international trade and nuclear weapons
- Ms Sturgeon says SNP MPs would "undoubtedly" vote in favour of a fresh EU referendum if the opportunity arose
Live Reporting
By Steven Brocklehurst and Stuart Nicolson
All times stated are UK
Post update
The UK government is causing wilful damage to social security
The "wilful damage" being done to the social security system by the UK government is "callous", Ms Sturgeon says.
The prime minister claims she is ending austerity, Ms Sturgeon says. "Shame on them," she says.
She calls for a halt to the rollout of universal credit.
Post update
We are rebuilding Scotland, Ms Sturgeon says
The SNP leader says the Scottish government is looking outwards.
No need to stop the world, she says, Scotland is getting on.
Ms Sturgeon says in the 1980s the Tories did their best to wipe out Scotland's industries.
We are rebuilding it, reindustrialising Scotland, Ms Sturgeon says.
Post update
Fair work first
Westminster still controls employment law and Labour backs that position, Ms Sturgeon says.
She says Labour is not the workers party, it is Westminster's party.
But Ms Sturgeon said she is doing all she can to ensure people are not exploited in work.
Scotland now has the highest proportion of employees paid the living wage of any UK nation, MS Sturgeon claims.
Last week Amazon announced it would pay the living wage.
Call to end hostile environment policy on immigration
Ms Sturgeon pays tribute to people who have chosen to come and live in Scotland.
She calls on the prime minister to end her hostile environment policy on immigration.
Labour are 'SNP tribute act'
Ms Sturgeon says Labour in Scotland used to be referred to as a "branch office" but that now seems to be over-stating the matter.
She says Jeremy Corbyn's UK Labour policies are like an SNP tribute act.
She offers to show Mr Corbyn how a publicly-owned water company works, how to abolish tuition fees and prescription charges and how to run a fairer tax system.
'Trump has nothing nice to say about us'
Nicola Sturgeon says there is much more to do but the "ground-breaking" work of the Scottish government is recognised throughout the UK and the world.
She highlights the government's work on climate change and the violence reduction unit.
Work to tackle period poverty has been praised by Chelsea Clinton and Bernie Saunders has praised their fair work policies, she says.
"in terms of balance I should say that the current incumbent of the White House has not said anything nice about us at all. I think we should take that as a compliment."
Post update
'Westminster is a shambles'
Ms Sturgeon says the Westminster government is stumbling from disaster to disaster. "It is a shambles," she says.
"A political system that throws up Jacob Rees Mogg or Boris Johnson as contenders for prime minister has clearly gone very wrong."
"It is up to us to offer hope", she says.
We're on the march with Shelley's army
Ms Sturgeon talks about the inspiration of sport.
She highlights the Scottish women's football team, led by Shelley Kerr, which recently qualified for the World Cup.
Ms Sturgeon is loudly cheered as she says her goal is now to win Scotland's independence.
Background: Why did Nelson Mandela thank Glasgow?
Twenty-five years ago Nelson Mandela, a short time after his release from three decades in prison, came to Glasgow to praise the people of Scotland's biggest city.
A decade earlier when many others were still condemning him as a terrorist for his role in challenging the system of racial segregation in South Africa , the "Citizens of Glasgow" had been the first to offer Mandela the Freedom of the City.
In a speech at the City Chambers in Glasgow on 9 October 1993, he said: "While we were physically denied our freedom in the country of our birth, a city 6,000 miles away, and as renowned as Glasgow, refused to accept the legitimacy of the apartheid system, and declared us to be free."
Read more here
Tribute to Nelson Mandela
Nicola Sturgeon starts by saying that 25 years today she sat "listening in awe" to the great Nelson Mandela.
The people of Glasgow were the first in the world to grant Mandela the freedom of the city, she says.
Dancing never an option
Nicola Sturgeon says she wants to clear something up.
"I can barely walk in these heels. Dancing was never an option."
Post update
Nicola Sturgeon takes the stage
The SNP leader is given a loud and enthusiastic reception as she takes the conference stage.
Post update
What will be Nicola Sturgeon's walk-on music?
Prime Minister Theresa May made her entrance to Abba's Dancing Queen.
Deputry leader Keith Brown joked to the BBC earlier that Nicola Sturgeon would enter to the "Winner Takes it All"
Nicola Sturgeon needs to convince voters on track record
Prof Sir John Curtice says that if Ms Sturgeon decides that she does not - or cannot - hold a second independence referendum until after 2021 then her party would need to win another election first.
He said the SNP had been in power for more than 10 years and was still popular but there were "some buffeting winds" in areas such as education and the health service.
Prof Curtice says Ms Sturgeon has to convince people the SNP are doing a good job now and will continue to in the future.