Nicola Sturgeon

Holyrood Live Thurs 6 Sept 2018

Summary

  1. Nicola Sturgeon faces the first FMQs of the new session
  2. A Tory MSP leads a debate on the Michelle's Law campaign
  3. The third and final part of the programme for government debate takes place

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Welcome to Holyrood Live!

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Thursday 6 September 2018.

Another busy day at the parliament awaits, with first minister's questions being the undoubted highlight.

Party leaders
BBC/PA
The first first minister's questions of the session promises to be a belter!

Tory MSP Liam Kerr will then lead a debate at lunchtime calling for the introduction of “Michelle’s Law”, calling for greater rights for crime victims.

Then the final debate on the programme for government takes us to the end of the day.

