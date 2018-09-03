Holyrood

MSPs discuss education reforms

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Education Secretary John Swinney is quizzed by MSPs over education reforms
  2. Ministers answer questions on economy, jobs and fair work; and then finance and the constitution
  3. The programme for government debate continues
  4. SNP MSP Keith Brown leads a debate on sport of the University of Stirling

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 5 September 2018.

John Swinney in a classroom
PA

Today we will bring you coverage of the education committee as it considers planned reforms.

After lunch, portfolio questions focus on the economy, jobs and fair work, followed by finance and constitution questions.

Then it’s back to the programme for government debate until 5pm.

The member’s debate sees Keith Brown lead his first member’s debate since returning to the backbenches and he’s celebrating the University of Stirling’s sporting excellence.

Stirling uni sport facility plans
University of Stirling

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top