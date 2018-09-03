Nicola Sturgeon

The programme for government

Summary

  1. The environment committee takes evidence on the draft budget 2019-20
  2. MSPs observe a one minute's silence for Sir Alex Fergusson
  3. The first minister delivers the programme for government 2018-19, followed by the first day's debate
  4. An SNP MSP leads a debate celebrating the European Championships

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

Good morning and welcome back to Holyrood Live

MSPs will get down to business today after the Summer recess.

We hope you've enjoyed the summer break.

The MSPs have returned after the recess and all eyes will be on the chamber today as Nicola Sturgeon sets out her programme for government 2018-19.

The first minister is scheduled to begin her statement at 2.20pm after topical questions and this will be followed by opposition party leaders giving their reaction from 3pm.

We begin our coverage of the new session with the environment committee beginning its scrutiny of the draft budget with a range of witnesses including VisitScotland and Zero Waste Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to outline 12 new bills in her programme for government

The chamber will begin with a minute’s silence for the late former presiding officer Sir Alex Fergusson.

The retired MSP died in July at the age of 69 following a short illness.

MSPs will observe a minute's slience for Sir Alex Fergusson, the former presiding officer at who passed away in July.

After topical questions, we get down to the business of the Scottish government’s programme for government 2018-19.

At 5pm we’ll have a member’s debate celebrating the recent European Championships in Glasgow and Berlin.

