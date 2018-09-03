The programme for government
Summary
- The environment committee takes evidence on the draft budget 2019-20
- MSPs observe a one minute's silence for Sir Alex Fergusson
- The first minister delivers the programme for government 2018-19, followed by the first day's debate
- An SNP MSP leads a debate celebrating the European Championships
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome back to Holyrood Live
We hope you've enjoyed the summer break.
The MSPs have returned after the recess and all eyes will be on the chamber today as Nicola Sturgeon sets out her programme for government 2018-19.
The first minister is scheduled to begin her statement at 2.20pm after topical questions and this will be followed by opposition party leaders giving their reaction from 3pm.
We begin our coverage of the new session with the environment committee beginning its scrutiny of the draft budget with a range of witnesses including VisitScotland and Zero Waste Scotland.
The chamber will begin with a minute’s silence for the late former presiding officer Sir Alex Fergusson.
The retired MSP died in July at the age of 69 following a short illness.
After topical questions, we get down to the business of the Scottish government’s programme for government 2018-19.
At 5pm we’ll have a member’s debate celebrating the recent European Championships in Glasgow and Berlin.