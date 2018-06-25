MSPs discuss young people's health

The health committee takes evidence on the year of young people
MSPs have a debate on 'defending the powers of the Scottish parliament'
The Scottish Labour leader hosts a debate on the NHS at 70
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 26 June 2018.
It's year
of young people and the Health Committee will take evidence from a variet of witnesses
including Who Cares? Scotland and the Scottish Youth Parliament, on how young
people can contribute to health policy.
After topical questions the Scottish government will have the final debate on Brexit of this session entitled ‘Defending the powers of the Scottish parliament’.
Then it’s the first of two parliamentary happy birthdays for our NHS, as Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard uses a member’s debate to celebrate the UK’s favourite institution.
