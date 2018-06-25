MSPs discuss young people's health

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 26 June 2018.

It's year of young people and the Health Committee will take evidence from a variet of witnesses including Who Cares? Scotland and the Scottish Youth Parliament, on how young people can contribute to health policy.

BBC/PA MSPs debate Brexit for the final time before recess

After topical questions the Scottish government will have the final debate on Brexit of this session entitled ‘Defending the powers of the Scottish parliament’.

Then it’s the first of two parliamentary happy birthdays for our NHS, as Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard uses a member’s debate to celebrate the UK’s favourite institution.