Flags outside Holyrood

MSPs discuss young people's health

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The health committee takes evidence on the year of young people
  2. MSPs have a debate on 'defending the powers of the Scottish parliament'
  3. The Scottish Labour leader hosts a debate on the NHS at 70

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Welcome to Holyrood Live!

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 26 June 2018.

It's year of young people and the Health Committee will take evidence from a variet of witnesses including Who Cares? Scotland and the Scottish Youth Parliament, on how young people can contribute to health policy.

Michael Russell and Adam Tomkins
BBC/PA
MSPs debate Brexit for the final time before recess

After topical questions the Scottish government will have the final debate on Brexit of this session entitled ‘Defending the powers of the Scottish parliament’.

Then it’s the first of two parliamentary happy birthdays for our NHS, as Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard uses a member’s debate to celebrate the UK’s favourite institution.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top