MSPs discuss suicide prevention
Summary
- The Health Committee takes evidence on Scottish government's draft suicide prevention action plan
- A statement on the National Council of Rural Advisors is delivered
- The annual statement on Scottish greenhouse gas emissions is made
- MSPs debate improving the lives of Gypsy/Travellers
- A Tory MSP leads a debate on the cystic fibrosis drug, Orkambi
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 12 June 2018.
The Health Committee will take evidence on the government’s draft suicide action plan from a range of stakeholders.
After topical questions, there are two ministerial statements: one on the National Council of Rural Advisors and the other on Scottish Greenhouse Gas Emissions 2016.
MSPs will then debate ‘Improving the lives of Scotland's Gypsy Travellers’.
Finally, Tory MSP Maurice Corry holds a debate on Orkambi, the drug for cystic fibrosis.