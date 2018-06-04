MSPs take evidence on the NHS

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 5 June 2018.

The Health Committee will take evidence from NHS Scotland chief exec Paul Gray, chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood and others as part of its pre-budget scrutiny.

MSPs will also take evidence on regulations which will remove a requirement meaning free social care can only be given to over 65s (clearing the path for Frank’s Law, a campaign to end the age discrimination).

bbc MSPs will take evidence from NHS Scotland chief exec Paul Gray, Dr Catherine Calderwood and debate volunteering

After topical questions in the afternoon, MSPs will celebrate Scotland's volunteers..

Then Labour MSP Daniel Johnson hosts a debate on ‘The Portrayal of ADHD Treatment’ – he has spoken in parliament before about his own ADHD, so this should be compelling.