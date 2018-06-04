MSPs take evidence on the NHS
Summary
- The Health Committee takes evidence on the NHS ahead of the budget from the chief medical officer and the chief executive of NHS Scotland.
- MSPs take evidence on regulations that will end the charging of under 65s for social care
- The Scottish government leads a debate celebrating Scotland's volunteers
- Labour MSP Daniel Johnson leads a debate highlighting issues around the portrayal of ADHD treatment, a condition he has
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 5 June 2018.
The Health Committee will take evidence from NHS Scotland chief exec Paul Gray, chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood and others as part of its pre-budget scrutiny.
MSPs will also take evidence on regulations which will remove a requirement meaning free social care can only be given to over 65s (clearing the path for Frank’s Law, a campaign to end the age discrimination).
After topical questions in the afternoon, MSPs will celebrate Scotland's volunteers..
Then Labour MSP Daniel Johnson hosts a debate on ‘The Portrayal of ADHD Treatment’ – he has spoken in parliament before about his own ADHD, so this should be compelling.