Sturgeon 'horrified' by gagged worker photo

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs she is "absolutely horrified" by a photo of a woman allegedly taped to a chair and gagged by male colleagues.

Ms Sturgeon said she had asked a top civil servant to conduct a full review into the circumstances and report to her personally as soon as possible.

The BBC obtained the photo of DeeAnn Fitzpatrick being restrained.

She claims it took place amid years of bullying and harassment at Marine Scotland's Scrabster office.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Bullying, abuse, sexism, racism, have no place in any work place and they will not be tolerated in the Scottish government or its agencies."