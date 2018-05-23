Scottish government to give vote to refugees

Big Noise is an investment in children says SNP MSP
Mr Crawford points to independent research into the benefits of Big Noise, including engagement with education, building social skills, and offering respite and protection for vulnerable children.
It also builds trust, confidence and self-esteem in young people, he says.
Mr Crawford notes the Scottish government has contributed £3.8m to the programme over an eight year period, but this is only 19% of expenditure.
Local authorities, public bodies and the third sector also make contributions, the SNP MSP states.
This is a huge investment in children, he adds.
SNP MSP sings praises of Big Noise Orchestra and Sistema Scotland
Mr Crawford begins by congratulating Sistema Scotland for 10 wonderful years of the Big Noise Orchestra.
The SNP MSP tells the chamber the fantastic and talented young people of the Big Noise Orchestra will shortly play at a reception in the Scottish parliament, where the first minister will address the musicians and guests.
He praises Sistema Scotland for transforming the lives of young people in Scotland.
Mr Crawford highlights the genesis of the Big Noise in the Raploch in his constituency.
Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra project
He points out the Big Noise Orchestra project was set up in Raploch, Stirling, and now provides opportunities for children in the Govanhill area of Glasgow, Torry in Aberdeen and, most recently, in Douglas, Dundee.
The project's aims of encouraging creativity and confidence and helping to nurture a new generation in a growing number of communities across the country, and wishes it well
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
That's all from Holyrood Live!
That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 23 May 2017.
The Scottish government has confirmed its intention to extend the voting francise to include all non-UK citizens living in Scotland.
Parliamentary Business Minister Joe FitzPatrick said all residents in Scotland, "wherever they are from", should be able to vote.
Currently only British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizens over the age of 16 can vote in Scottish parliamentary and local authority elections.
The minister also said expansion would include asylum seekers and refugees settled in Scotland.
MSPs backed lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 back in 2015, following the devolution of powers over Scottish elections.
The changes will not apply to general elections, the power over which resides with Westminster.
'Let's celebrate the children of the Big Noise Sistema Scotland'
The minister says Sistema Scotland is a great example of what young people can achieve.
She highlights the reception after the debate when 80 children from all four Big Noise Orchestras will perform together for the first time.
This promise to be a must attend event, she says.
"Let's celebrate the children of the Big Noise Sistema Scotland."
The deputy presiding officer commends such "a lovely debate" and closes the meeting of the parliament.
Minister praises Sistema Scotland's 'creative, empowering and engergising approach'
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop says it is clear there is a shared appreciation of and indeed a passion for Sistema and their work.
Ms Hyslop praises Richard Holloway who brought his passion to the Raploch ten years ago and began Sistema Scotland with the first Big Noise Orchestra.
She gives special praise to all inolved with Sistema Scotland for their "creative, empowering and engergising approach" to helping young people and communities.
The culture secretary says Sistema reaches 2,500 children weekly.
She highlights the £2.5m government investment in Sistema Scotland over four years.
Background: Sistema orchestra makes a Big Noise for Aberdeen children
The Sistema Scotland orchestra - which offers free music tuition in deprived areas - has been credited for the positive impact it has had on the children who take part.
Teachers in Aberdeen have reported improvements in academic and behavioural skills including listening, concentration, creativity, communications and co-operation.
Sistema Scotland, which was set up in 2008, draws its inspiration from El Sistema in Venezuela.
Green MSP congratulates all those who have made Big Noise such a success
Green MSP Mark Ruskell celebrates what he says is probably the most far reaching, successful social cohesion project we have in Scotland.
The Green MSP congratulates all those who have made Big Noise such a success all over Scotland.
He says Sistema leads to inclusion across the community he lauds the many benefits of the Big Noise Orchestras.
The Green MSP concludes saying it is a humbling experience to see what Big Noise has grown into.
Background: Children's orchestra makes a Big Noise in Dundee
Sistema Scotland's fourth children's orchestra has launched in Dundee backed by a £325,000 funding boost.
The Big Noise project helps children by using music and the experience of being part of an orchestra.
Big Noise Douglas will work with around 400 pupils from St Pius and Claypotts Castle primary schools.
The Perth-based Gannochy Trust has given an initial investment of £325,000 towards the charity and the new orchestra.
Read more here.
Sistema is a 'glorious and joyful thing'
Labour MSP Jenny Marra says Sistema Scotland is a "dream come true" and a "glorious and joyful thing".
She praises the fact that the organisation works in communities worst impacted by inequality.
Sistema brings light and joy to homes that need more light, that need more joy, Ms Marra says.
The Labour MSP wishes Sistema a happy birthday and hopes it can continue its achievement for years to come.
Tory MSP highlights positive impact of Big Noise Orchestra on young musicians
Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton wishes Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestras a very happy 10th birthday and welcomes their members to the gallery.
Ms Hamilton tells the chamber of the benefits for children in taking music lessons and how it helps them take opportunities in their lives.
She confesses she played the trumpet "very badly" in a youth orchestra and says how much she benefited from the "immersive and fun" atmosphere.
The Tory MSP highlights the positive impact being in the Big Noise Orchestra has on the young musicians.
Background: Sistema Big Noise orchestras can 'transform' lives
A youth orchestra scheme which provides free music tuition in deprived areas has the potential to "transform" children's lives, a report has found.
Education Scotland said the "Big Noise" orchestras helped to improve the life chances of children who took part.
The scheme is run by charity Sistema Scotland, which set up the first orchestra in Raploch, Stirling, nine years ago.
Others have been launched in Glasgow, Aberdeen and most recently Dundee.
Education Scotland reviewed the Stirling, Glasgow and Aberdeen centres in April 2017.
The orchestras are based on a pioneering Venezuelan project which was started in 1975.
Read more here.
Big Noise is an investment in children says SNP MSP
Mr Crawford points to independent research into the benefits of Big Noise, including engagement with education, building social skills, and offering respite and protection for vulnerable children.
It also builds trust, confidence and self-esteem in young people, he says.
Mr Crawford notes the Scottish government has contributed £3.8m to the programme over an eight year period, but this is only 19% of expenditure.
Local authorities, public bodies and the third sector also make contributions, the SNP MSP states.
This is a huge investment in children, he adds.
SNP MSP sings praises of Big Noise Orchestra and Sistema Scotland
Mr Crawford begins by congratulating Sistema Scotland for 10 wonderful years of the Big Noise Orchestra.
The SNP MSP tells the chamber the fantastic and talented young people of the Big Noise Orchestra will shortly play at a reception in the Scottish parliament, where the first minister will address the musicians and guests.
He praises Sistema Scotland for transforming the lives of young people in Scotland.
Mr Crawford highlights the genesis of the Big Noise in the Raploch in his constituency.
Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra project
Mr Crawford uses his motion to commend Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra project on celebrating a decade of delivering transformative opportunities to children in a number of communities across Scotland.
He points out the Big Noise Orchestra project was set up in Raploch, Stirling, and now provides opportunities for children in the Govanhill area of Glasgow, Torry in Aberdeen and, most recently, in Douglas, Dundee.
The project's aims of encouraging creativity and confidence and helping to nurture a new generation in a growing number of communities across the country, and wishes it well
10 years of Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra debate
SNP MSP Bruce Crawford will now lead a member's debate marking the tenth anniverary of the founding of Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra.
What just happened?
Here is the Scottish Conservative motion (blue text) as amended by the Scottish government (yellow) and Labour (red).
And here is the Conservative motion (blue) as amended by the Scottish government's amendment (yellow).
Housing factors
The Scottish government amendment is agreed to with 101 MSPs backing it and 21against.
Labour's amendment therefore falls.
The Conservative motion as amended by the government is unanimously agreed to.
Amendments and motion on subject choices unanimously agreed
The Scottish government amendment is unanimously agreed.
The Labour amendment is unanimously agreed.
The final Conservative motion as amended is also unanimously agreed.
What time is it on the new ticking clock.....DECISION TIME