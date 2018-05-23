Scottish government to give vote to refugees

Get

The Scottish government has confirmed its intention to extend the voting francise to include all non-UK citizens living in Scotland.

Parliamentary Business Minister Joe FitzPatrick said all residents in Scotland, "wherever they are from", should be able to vote.

Currently only British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizens over the age of 16 can vote in Scottish parliamentary and local authority elections.

The minister also said expansion would include asylum seekers and refugees settled in Scotland.

MSPs backed lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 back in 2015, following the devolution of powers over Scottish elections.

The changes will not apply to general elections, the power over which resides with Westminster.