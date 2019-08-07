Families to be involved in NHS Tayside mental health probe

That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 9 May 2018.
Health Secretary Shona Robison agreed the independent inquiry into mental health services in NHS Tayside must have the confidence and involvement of the families of the suicide victims right from the start.
The health secretary also agreed to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar's call for five principles to underpin the inquiry, including a genuinely independent chair and inclusion of the families throughout.
Scottish Labour's health spokesperson welcomed the health secretary widening the terms of the inquiry beyond Carseview Centre to NHS Tayside mental health services generally.
MSPs also agreed to vote next Tuesday on whether to back the UK government's Brexit bill.
The Scottish government said it would not recommend consent unless more amendments are made to the Westminster Bill concerning devolved powers.
The UK government said "significant changes" had already been made.
Background: Civil engineering boss offers free pothole filling service
The boss of a Scottish civil engineering firm has become the guardian angel of his council's roads by filling in potholes for free.
Mark Armstrong realised he could help cash-strapped Highland Council by using leftover asphalt from road laying jobs his staff had completed elsewhere.
Now he fills in potholes in his local area, paying his workers for the extra time required.
He claims it benefits his business by saving him money in vehicle repairs.
Mr Armstrong, who owns MA Ventures and employs 15 people in Alness, Easter Ross, told the BBC Scotland News website: "I had a couple of incidents with potholes which caused significant damage to our vehicles."
The Welsh government has agreed to a deal, but Scottish ministers said there was still a "key sticking point" around consent.
'We're putting our money where our mouth is'
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf agrees with Rachael Hamilton that evey MSP will have had complaints about potholes.
Mr Yousaf points out his responsbiliity is the 3,500 km of the trunk network across Scotland.
The minister cites £8.2bn investment into this since 2007 and an increase in the trunk road budget of £65m in 2018-19.
The minister says: "We're putting our money where our mouth is in terms of the trunk road network."
Mr Yousaf points out additional money, to the amount of £6.5m, has gone to carriageway maintenance due to the extreme weather this winter.
He points out local authorities have to reflect really hard on where they spend money over the years.
The minster pledges to work with councils on this issue and respond to individual pot hole complaints from MSPs.
That concludes this meeting of the parliament.
If you were wondering what the first Christine Grahame 'sass' was.........
Background: Freezing temperatures 'will cause more potholes'
Freezing temperatures will lead to more potholes on UK roads, as snow and ice break up road surfaces, says the RAC.
It says the extreme cold weather has caused freezing water to get into cracks on already bad road surfaces.
Driving into potholes can break suspension springs, damage shock absorbers and distort wheels.
In Scotland, local authorities were given £10.4bn this year and the Scottish government says it is up to them to manage their own budgets.
A spokeswoman said the government has said it is open to discussions about the costs linked to the severe weather.
Labour MSP bemoans the 'plague of potholes on Scotland's roads'
Labour MSP Colin Smyth begins by pointing out there are few issues raised as often to him, and as passionately, as potholes.
Mr Smyth bemoans the plague of potholes on Scotland's roads.
The Labour MSP points to jobs being haemorrhaged at local authorities in the thousands.
Background: Potholes send breakdown figures flying
In January the BBC reported that the number of drivers breaking down after hitting potholes had seen a "concerning" rise, according to the RAC.
The RAC saw an 11% jump in breakdowns caused by poor quality roads in the last three months of 2017.
The firm blamed snow and icy conditions, and warned many roads are "hanging in the balance" if conditions are particularly cold or wet in spring.
Drivers can face a bill of hundreds of pounds if their cars hit a pothole.
SNP MSP welcomes Renfrewshire road repairs
SNP MSP Tom Arthur points to £7.2m being put in a road repair problem in Renfrewshire by the council.
He outlines the roads which are to be improved.
Motion highlights pot hole 'crisis'
Ms Hamilton also points to a report from confused.com report which claims:
Ms Hamilton says the recent severe weather has now made repair almost impossible, meaning that Scotland’s roads are now facing a crisis
Tory MSP outlines her plan for a pothole fund of £100m
Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton begins by stating Scotland' roads are chronically underfunded.
Ms Hamilton points out recent statistics suggesting more than a quarter of country roads were in an unsatisfactory state.
The Tory MSP outlines her plan for a pothole fund of £100m over the next Scottish parliament.
This would lead to a road network fit for purpose, she argues.
We must deal with the national shame that is Scotland's road, Mr Hamilton concludes.
Tory MSP highlights 'serious issues with Scotland's roads'
Ms Hamilton uses her motion to highilght "serious issues with Scotland’s roads".
The Tory MSP says ;they have considerably deteriorated following the recent extreme weather, with new potholes being created and existing ones becoming worse.
She points to recent statistics which she says suggest that more than a quarter of the country's roads are in an unsatisfactory state.
The Tory MSP also says:
Here's the motion for the debate.............
Condition of Scotland's roads debate
Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton will now lead a member's debate on the condition of Scotland's roads.
Waiting times amendment and motion backed unanimously
The Scottish government's amendment the Scottish Labour's motion on waiting times is agreed unanimously.
Scottish Labour's motion as amended is then also agreed.
MSPs unanimously back amendments and amended motion to NHS Tayside inquiry debate
Early access to treatment is key to tackling health inequalities says Labour MSP
Mr Stewart says NHS staff work tirelessly to ensure under-staffing and under-resourcing does not impact patient care.
However, it has led to increases in waiting times.
The Labour MSP also expresses concern about differences in life expectancy and healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived communities.
Early access to treatment is key to tackling this gap, he says.
The member concludes by quoting Nye Bevan.
Background: Scotland's health 'is not improving', auditors warn
Last October we reported that Scotland's health "is not improving" as the NHS faces "significant challenges".
The warning came from Audit Scotland, whose annual report lists concerns over missed targets, longer waiting times, "stalled" improvements and growing pressure on budgets.
Scottish Labour renewed its calls for Health Secretary Shona Robison to quit in light of the report.
Ms Robison insisted that "significant" improvements have been made, while stressing that there was "no quick fix".
The Scottish government published its "blueprint" for the future of the NHSin December 2016, aiming to treat people closer to home rather than in hospital.
Read more here.