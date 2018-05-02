Holyrood Live report
Summary
- Michael Russell discusses the EU Withdrawal Bill with the Finance and Constitution Committee
- A Tory MSP leads a debate on the campaign to save ATMs
- Education and skills ministers face a grilling in portfolio questions
- The Scottish Conservatives lead a debate on health
- A nuclear weapons transport debate ends the day
The health secretary has agreed to publish the finances of NHS boards every month in the wake of the financial crisis at NHS Tayside.
Shona Robison said the move would provide "greater transparency and accountability".
The Scottish Conservatives used a debate to call for the government to publish full details of NHS boards' finances and provide regular updates in the future.
Scottish Labour and the Scottish Lib Dems called on Ms Robison to quit, claiming she has presided over a "series of failings" in the NHS.
Minister to write to HMICS and HMFSI to call for review of resilience plans
Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing says responsibility of the transportation of nuclear warheads resides with the UK government.
She tells members the assurances have been sought from the MOD that safeguards are in place.
The Scottish government takes the matter very seriously and that is why there is already significant resilience planning in place, Ms Ewing states.
The minister says there are three resilience partnerships which undertake risk assessments on a regular basis, with a risk register maintained on a rolling basis.
The Scottish government is satisfied that various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Services, are well prepared to cope with a diverse range of major incidents, she says.
The routes adopted are carefully selected by the MOD and a regularly reassessed for suitability, states Ms Ewing.
Not all information is provided to the Scottish government on the grounds of national security but the MOD has made these assurances, she adds.
Ms Ewing confirms she will write to HM Inspectorate of the Constabulary and HM Fire Service Inspectorate in Scotland to request a joint review of the resilience work of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
WMDs are utterly inhumane, militarily useless and immoral says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Claudia Beamish disagrees with Mr Mountain's comment, saying container breaches and leaks are possibilities.
WMDs are utterly inhumane, militarily useless and immoral she says.
But aside from this, civil partnerships must be well informed while nuclear warheads are trafficked through public areas.
Tory MSP insists nuclear weapons not armed and ready to explode when transported
Tory MSP Edward Mountain says when he was a soldier he believed deterrants did work and he says he hopes MSPs will respect his opinion today.
Mr Mountain says the information he has is different to Mr Ruskell.
He says nuclear weapons are not armed and ready to explode when transported, but fully contained and inert.
Green MSP John Finnie asks what the source of that information is.
Mr Mountain says it came from a UK government statement in 2015.
He details more information on from the statement and concludes calling for the debate to be on the facts.
Background: Nukewatch
Nuclear weapons are regularly transported using UK roads.
These convoys are escorted by the police and marines between Berkshire in England and Faslane.
Nukewatch UK monitors these convoys with help from the general public.
The organisation highlights such convoys to local MPs, journalists, communities and councillors.
Nukewatch is against weapons of mass destruction broadly but specifically focuses on raising awareness of the transport of nuclear weapons.
SNP MSP backs review of nuclear convey incident preparedness
SNP MSP Bill Kidd - who incidentally was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for his nuclear disarmament work as part of the Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament group - calls for an open review of areas through which nuclear conveys travel to ensure preparedness.
He says this will ensure the defence of the population and environment until the removal of Trident is achieved.
No local authority had undertaken a risk assessment on nuclear convoys in 2016
Mr Ruskell says he asked local authorities in 2016, what risk assessments had been undertaken and the answer was none.
The Green MSP says some councils did not know the convoys went through their area.
Background: Calls for nuclear convoy incident response review
The Scottish government should establish a review of the civil authorities response to incidents involve nuclear weapons convoys, a campaign organisation has said.
Nukewatch UK - an organisation which monitors and tracks the movement of nuclear weapons - has expressed concern that the current safeguards are inadequate.
It warns that continuing with the status quo was not be a "responsible option" in its report, Unready Scotland.
Acknowledging that much of the issue remains reserved, it suggests a review panel including the MOD, COSLA and the emergency services should consider how best to response to potential threats.
Green MSP calls for emergency services to be informed about nuclear convoys
Green MSP Mark Ruskell begins the debate by telling the chamber he stared campaigning on this issue when he briefly helped to detain a nuclear convoy in Stirling back in the 1990's
Mr Ruskell says tonight's debate is not about nuclear disarmament - though he does back that - but rather about safety surrounding their transport.
Under civil regulations it is illegal to carry radioactive material and explosives together, he says, highlighting this is not the case for military convoys.
If an incident were to take place, the area devastated could reach a 5km radius Mr Ruskell warns.
The Green MSP says the existence of convoys is no secret, but the culture of secrecy surrounding them is alarming.
I would want my emergency services well informed if there is a danger of an incident, he asserts.
Here is the motion...
Mr Ruskell's motion:
Nuclear weapon transport debate
Green MSP Mark Ruskell will now lead a debate titled 'civil contingency in nuclear weapon transport.
Decision time
The Conservative motion, as amended by the government, is unanimously passed.
Labour amendment is defeated narrowly with 60 MSPs backing it and 61 against.
That amendment is below:
Tory MSP says government should make best use of resources it currently has
SNP MSP Stuart McMillan asks if Murdo Fraser, like his colleague Annie Wells, does not want to see more cash for the NHS.
Mr Fraser says the government should make best use of the resources it currently has and make sure there is no waste.
The Tory MSP says the cabinet secretary sacked the hugely respected Prof Connell, despite the problems NHS Tayside have faced occurring before his tenure.
He says Prof Connell was thrown to the wolves by the cabinet secretary.
Tory MSP welcomes Scottish government acceptance of motion asks
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser says his party is "putting the health secretary on notice" that the situation must improve.
He welcomes the fact the Scottish government intends to accept his party's motion today and Ms Robison's commitment to take forward some of their asks around transparency and reporting.
Mr Fraser explains he will not call for her resignation because there is no point in changing the captain of the ship if it is not going to change direction.
The Tory MSP raises concerns about the use of NHS agency staff.
Health secretary insists she is 'not complacent in any way'
Labour MSP Jenny Marra intervenes to says there have been 72 drugs deaths in the city of Dundee since this time last year and she asks what Ms Robison is doing about this.
The health secretary says a commission in Dundee has been set up to tackle this complex problem and she urges Ms Marra to meet with it, if she has not already done so.
The minister highlights the new GP contract and primary care workforce plan which she hopes will address recruitment issues.
She concludes insisting she is not complacent in any way about the issues raised today.
Scottish government will not scrap cancer targets says health secretary
Health Secretary Shona Robison says the Scottish government will not scrap cancer targets and the report referred to earlier by Labour MSP Anas Sarwar was from cancer clinicians about certain cancer pathways.
Ms Robison says the NHS budget has increased by 3.4% in cash terms and 1.9% in real times since 2016-17.
In addition, front line health boards have had an increase of 2.2% on real terms, she says.
The health secretary confirms this will act on concerns about transparency.
She also states the forthcoming framework will consider how to provide NHS boards with assurances about future funding beyond the one year cycle.
Patients have paid the price for under-resourcing of NHS says Labour MSP
Labour MSP David Stewart says NHS staff are under-paid and under-resourced, and patients have paid the price for this.
Our NHS will be 70 years old in July and yet today we are still defending it, Mr Stewart states.
Poverty, social deprivation and inequality are significant contributors to poor health the Labour MSP states.
Mr Stewart says we must reverse the fact that the people most in need of healthcare have the least access to it.
We need complex system change in the NHS, Mr Stewart suggests.
Background: Advisers appointed to tackle NHS Tayside financial 'challenges'
Independent advisers were appointed to help NHS Tayside meet "prolonged and considerable" financial challenges last year.
A 2016 report from Audit Scotland found the health board needs to make savings of around £175m over the next five years.
The Scottish government said the move to appoint advisers was part of its approach to helping NHS boards.
It had provided loans of £24.3m to the board over the last four years at the time the advisers were appointed.
Read more.
Background: NHS in Scotland not affected by breast scan error
Scotland's Health Secretary Shona Robison has confirms that there a no problems with NHS Scotland's breast screening programme records or IT systems.
Up to 270 women in England may have died because they did not receive invitations to a final routine breast cancer screening, UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hunt said 450,000 women aged 68-71 had failed to get invitations since 2009.
However, Ms Robison told MSPs that this issue had not affected the NHS in Scotland.
Background: Row over Tayside health board's use of charity fund
Scotland's health secretary was urged to step in to settle a row over NHS Tayside's use of charity funds.
It has been claimed the health board used cash from an endowment fund to cover planned expenses including new computer systems in 2014.
Politicians say there was an "apparent misuse" of funds, but the health board insists it was "appropriate".
The Scottish government said an external review of NHS Tayside's governance was under way.
And a spokeswoman for the charity watchdog, the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator, said they were "considering the matter further".
Read more here.
SNP MSP criticises Welsh and English NHS systems
SNP MSP Clare Haughey highlights health boards facing deficits elsewhere in the UK.
She welcomes the moves made by the health secretary to place NHS Tayside back on a stable financial footing and efforts to ensure other health boards are not misusing endowment funds.
The Scottish Conservatives have been "noticably silent on the sham of the health service" in England, she says.
The Welsh NHS is consistently among the worst performing in the UK, Ms Haughey adds, aiming this criticism at the Welsh Labour government.
Labour MSP Neil Findlay says he is representing his constituency in the Scottish parliament.
Ms Haughey responds that you cannot always compare health systems across the world but you can compare systems across the UK.
This causes some consternation from members across the chamber.
Staff are burnt-out, shattered and under pressure says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Neil Findlay says the SNP is "skilled at PR" when it comes the NHS but insists the issues with the health service must be at or near the top of every MSPs' postbag.
Staff are burnt-out, shattered and under pressure like never before, Mr Findlay states.
He speaks about a constituent who was off work for so long waiting to see an orthopaedic specialist in NHS Lothian that her employer threatened her job.
Local GPs are retiring and there are zero applicants to take over, claims the Labour MSP.
Background: NHS Highland contract concerns
The Press and Journal reported in April that: "Health chiefs in the Highlands have been ordered to carry out a major review after investigators found they were paying a £200,000 contract that was not legally agreed.
"It has been revealed that a probe ordered by the powerful Audit Scotland watchdog uncovered that NHS Highland had demonstrated a “lack of formality and understanding of the importance of good contract management”.
"The health board, which is currently seeking a £15million bailout from the Scottish Government to plug a massive budget overspend, faced accusations that it “can not always demonstrate the achievement of value for money”.
"And auditors told the local NHS service to order a “review of all contract arrangements” and “reconsider how they engage with all GP practices” across the region because of the “risk” that the problems could be widespread."
Read more of the Press and Journal article here.
Lack of audit of NHS contracts unacceptable
Tory MSP Edward Mountain presses the health secretary on "mismanagement and lack of leadership" in NHS Highland.
Mr Mountain asks if the government thinks it is acceptable that NHS contracts at the health board have not been audited for 20 years.
Ms Robison says one of those contracts dated back to 1998 and agrees it is not acceptable.
NHS Scotland will act on the recommendations of Audit Scotland, she explains.
Mr Mountain is delighted the cabinet secretary agrees it is unacceptable.
SUMMARY: Health secretary pledges additional NHS financial scrutiny
Health Secretary Shona Robison has said she has put in place additional scrutiny around NHS finances in Scotland.
The Scottish government will provide monthly information on NHS boards' financial performance to the Scottish parliament following the boards' first submissions for this financial year, which are due in June.
The health secretary also confirmed that the first quarterly financial report on health and social care integration authorities had been provided to the Scottish parliament’s Health and Sport Committee and that medium term spending plans for the health service would be set out later this year.
She also repeated commitments to work with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator to implement any recommendations following their investigation of the use of endowment funds by NHS boards.
Calls for health secretary to resign
Mr Cole-Hamilton says Professor John Connell resigned as NHS Tayside chairman, despite the NHS Tayside scandal having predated his time in the role.
This shows the cabinet secretary's predisposition for seeking a scapegoat, he says.
Ms Robison says this scandal predated her term in office as well but insists she too has taken responsibility for it.
Rumblings from nearby Mr Cole-Hamilton, emanating from a sedentary position but not visible on screen, clearly ask: "Why don't you resign then?"
GPs prevented from prescribing paracetamol to plug funding gap says Lib Dem MSP
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton says he is dismayed that the debate has not been brought forward on government debating time.
Highlighting he has previously called for the health secretary's resignation, he insists this was not a decision he took lightly.
In NHS Tayside we saw not only evidence of "cooking the books", but also use of charitable donations being used to plug gaps in their IT systems, Mr Cole-Hamilton states.
He claims NHS Tayside has had to ban GPs prescribing paracetamol in an attempt to meet its funding gap.
Here are the (not selected) Green and Lib Dem amendments
Both the Greens and Lib Dems lodged amendments for this debate but neither were selected by the presiding officer.
This means they will not be voted on at the end of the day.
Still, for those of you who are interested....
Green MSP calls for local tax reform to support social care
Ms Johnstone notes scrutiny of integrated joint board budgets is difficult and backs a review of them.
I am confidence that such a review would point towards the benefits of local tax reform, suggests the Green health spokesperson.
The pressures on local authorities make it difficult for them to make the changes needed in social care, which has a knock-on impact on health she claims.
The Green MSP calls for action from the government and says there is no room for complacency.
Short-term approaches to finances mean boards cannot plan far enough ahead
Green MSP Alison Johnstone says current approaches to making savings in the NHS are unsustainable, according to an Audit Scotland report last year.
Since then, more issues have come to light, she states.
Throughout Scotland, there are boards struggling with delayed discharges, slow ambulance response times and pressures facing paediatricians, the Green MSP says.
Short-term approaches to finances mean boards cannot plan far enough ahead she says, stating a financial framework is not enough.
'Sack this failing health secretary'
The Labour MSP insists it is not just opposition parties, but also NHS staff and patients who have lost confidence in the health secretary.
He claims SNP backbenchers are now briefing the media and calling on Shona Robison to go.
He alleges: "We have the bring back Alex Neil campaign.....led by Alex Neil."
Only Nicola Sturgeon and Miles Briggs don't want Shona Robison to go, argues Mr Sarwar.
Mr Briggs queries how many times Mr Sarwar has asked the cabinet secretary to go and answers his own question, positing it is 11.
Is that effective opposition, asks the Tory MSP.
Mr Sarwar hits back claiming a Courier poll has found 73% of people in Dundee want the cabinet secretary to go.
The Labour MSP ends with, possibly for the 12th time if Mr Briggs is to be believed, "sack this failing health secretary".
Background: How likely is a motion of no confidence?
The Scottish Conservatives are using this debate to give a "final warning" to Health Secretary Shona Robison, according to The Scotsman.
Ms Robison has already been facing calls for resignation from Labour and the Lib Dems.
It follows revelations surrounding NHS Tayside's use of endowment funds to cover planning expenses.
Discussions are reportedly taking place between parties behind the scenes about whether Ms Robison should face a vote of no confidence.
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called for the health secretary's resignation during first minister's questions two weeks ago.
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie similarly called for resignation during his conference speech earlier this month.
For a motion of no confidence to be considered for parliamentary business, it must be signed by at least 25 members.
Given currently parliamentary mathematics, all opposition parties would need to unite to see one passed (assuming no SNP member would back it).
Labour MSP details missing targets
Mr Sarwar says 1,700 people suspected of having cancer had to wait longer than the treatment standards.
A report "snuck out" today indicates the Scottish government's plan is to scrap waiting standards for cancer, he suggests.
On cancelled operations, over 3,000 have been cancelled due to capacity or non-clinical reasons the Labour MSP states.
16,000 people waiting over an hour for an emergency patients, he adds.
"So many people failed," Mr Sarwar exclaims.
"She owes not just one apology, she owes thousands," he adds.