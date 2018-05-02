Holyrood Live report

BBC Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing

Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing says responsibility of the transportation of nuclear warheads resides with the UK government.

She tells members the assurances have been sought from the MOD that safeguards are in place.

The Scottish government takes the matter very seriously and that is why there is already significant resilience planning in place, Ms Ewing states.

The minister says there are three resilience partnerships which undertake risk assessments on a regular basis, with a risk register maintained on a rolling basis.

The Scottish government is satisfied that various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Services, are well prepared to cope with a diverse range of major incidents, she says.

The routes adopted are carefully selected by the MOD and a regularly reassessed for suitability, states Ms Ewing.

Not all information is provided to the Scottish government on the grounds of national security but the MOD has made these assurances, she adds.

Ms Ewing confirms she will write to HM Inspectorate of the Constabulary and HM Fire Service Inspectorate in Scotland to request a joint review of the resilience work of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.